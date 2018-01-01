OsCommerce (“open source Commerce”) is an e-commerce and online store-management software program. It can be used on any web server that has PHP and MySQL installed. It is available as free software under the GNU General Public License.

OsCommerce hosting provides numerous professional features in the user-friendly web interface for administrators and customers alike. The back-end allows unlimited products to be offered on your online store organized in unlimited categories and subcategories. You have an option for out-of-stock products to be displayed as well and made available for purchase. There are detailed statistics for products, customers, static and dynamic banners, etc. The elaborate software allows invoice and packing lists to be printed directly off the order page. OsCommerce supports multiple currencies with an option for automatic currency exchange rate update. On the front-end there is a convenient quick search along with an advanced search tools. Customers may register and maintain accounts with order history and an address book for multiple shipping and billing addresses along with the option for checking order status. They can subscribe to products and receive newsletters with related information. The shopping cart provides numerous online and offline payment methods, various shipping options and flexible taxation. The template structure allows easy layout changes and integration into existing websites.

A professional web hosting company that provides reliable osCommerce web hosting services is recommended because your online business depends on being up and running 24/7. You can also make you choice by comparing free bonuses like free domain name registration, for example, which is a quite common gift when purchasing long-term web hosting services. Another useful perk is the Elefante Applications Installer that can set up the shopping cart application with just a few clicks and you do not require any technical experience.

OsCommerce was started in March 2000 and has since matured to a solution that is currently powering 12,727 registered live shops around the world.

Today, osCommerce has been taken to the next level, moving towards an e-commerce framework solution that not only remains easy to setup and maintain, but also making it easier for store administrators to present their stores to their customers with their own unique requirements.

