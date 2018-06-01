Weblogs analysis in Search Engine Optimization Campaign

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Weblogs analysis

Weblogs analysis for understanding your customers

A glimpse of Visitors Mindset

Logs give an idea about the mindset of your arriving visitors.

Know how your customers find your Website?

Why are they looking for it?

Visitors Source

Whether visitor arrives via a Search Engine or from a “regular” site.

From Search Engine

What keywords do they enter (in the Search Engines) to find you?

The keywords give you an idea of your prospects' level of interest, as well as the kinds of benefits they seek.

Are you successfully drawing visitors through your site? A quick look at your log files will tell you. Of the people arriving at your site, how many pulled through your page joint to the next page (or stage)? Once you know how visitors act on your site? You will understand how to change your Web site in order to improve your Conversion Rate (CR).

The final step in your search engine optimization campaign is weblogs analysis. The value of raw web logs often not understood. But the truth is that your web log files are one of the most valuable resources you have as an Internet marketer. Examples of what your server logs can tell you Measure the effectiveness of banner ads and PPC search engines.

What have search engine spiders found your site?

The keywords people are finding on your site?

What search engines bring you the most traffic?

How many have book-marked your site?

How well do people like your site?

The number of people who visited your site

What pages are most popular?

Why do people leave your site?

Who is linking to your site? Weblogs analysis tell you if search engine optimization and other marketing campaigns are working. They will show you exactly in what areas you have success and where you need to put in more work. So, if you run a site but haven't seen your servers web log files. Then, get a hold of them right away. They will teach you things you'd never expect about how to make your site better? Not just for you, but also for the people who matter – your customers.

Web Hosting providers are offering some utilities and features to a client with every hosting plan whether dedicated hosting or shared hosting. Besides other features, web hosting monitoring tools are available.

Consider a number of facets connected with service are important if any user owns an online business and subscribe web hosting plan from service provider. With every hosting plan whether it is dedicated or shared hosting number of utilities and features are provided by service provider. Web hosting monitoring tools are most available feature beyond other features. These tools help business organizations not only to understand customer but make owners focus on their online business. There are some advantages that monitoring tools providing business houses:- User can't monitor the website for 24 hours but it is important for webmasters to generate revenue from their websites and to fix things during downtime unless will suffer from huge revenue loss. Anyone who is not making revenue from a website than from a reputation point of view site will go down for hours. 4 Great Website Speed Measuring Tools Many benefits of Online Monitoring Tools: A website is a microscopic platform used to create a bridge between potential users and services. If one is offering quality services visitors will visit a website again and again. To control and track traffic on website visitor traffic makes tough for website administrators. If someone wants to try manually it becomes tougher. Monitoring tools help to track visitor traffic and create a log file of related records on the website. Records have some information such as: A number of visitors on a website. Part of a website has more visited. A piece of content has frequently downloaded. Precise Statistics For webmasters, these tools are very helpful and important. Website insight from these tools is very important in nature. Analyzed data is available in many forms like web server log files and web hosting logs etc. Several solutions related to analytics are available through which web hosting data will be played by webmasters. To analyze traffic details these data are helpful to convey information quickly about website activities. Security check tools: If the website will be exposed to outside world then there should be a possibility of threats. Malware attacks can be injurious to user information stored on a website. A best hosting service provider provides infrastructure, best count of work and data center support with appropriate security tools. It prevents any website attack which is not reliable or introduction of SQL from sources. Online Monitoring Tools – Weblogs analysis Pingdom: It is important for paid monitoring services market, offering a free account. Free service lets anyone monitor only single website because it comes with free iPhone app and provides a solution to monitor a status of the website. Uptrends: Free options are suited to make available uptime info instead of an alert-based service. Once the button is embedded on a website, this tool is used to monitor website uptime every 30 minutes from worldwide checkpoints. Web Hosting Monitoring Tools for Enhanced Statistics Status of unlimited websites will be checked by this tool for every 15 minutes. It gives alert clients via SMS or e-mail about any kind of trouble. Daily uptime report is generated with 2-week history. Besides these also, service is used to add default, emergency alert schedules, and backup according to preferences.