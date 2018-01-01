RALEIGH BUISNESS WEB HOSTING

Raleigh is the capital and the second largest city in the state of North Carolina as well as the seat of Wake County. Raleigh is known as the “City of Oaks” for its many oak trees. It is also one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Raleigh business web hosting provides business hosting solution in Raleigh only which is in North Carolina.

The companies in Raleigh gear our Web design and application development towards the customer. The goal is of these companies is to deliver a product that expresses the customer’s vision. They give solution that solves an exact problem, whether business related or customer driven. They work with the customers directly to deliver their message and to solve their needs.

If you are in Raleigh and your Web provider is also in Raleigh then it take less time for your website to load and on the other hand if you are in Raleigh, NC and your provider is in Canada, it can take longer for your site to load, which means that you risk potential customers leaving your site before you ever get to meet them.

A business web site hosting plan is the perfect type of hosting if you run a small or medium sized business. Starting a small online business is easy because small business web hosting plans are reasonably priced. The accounts are split into hundreds of accounts running off of one server. The reasonable price for a business website hosting plan does not mean quality and package options are compromised. This is something of great importance for smaller businesses as every saved expense is highly appreciated.

Advantages of business website hosting

Money saving- Sharing server space and thus saving money. A number of people share the same web server but each website has its own place on the server which separates it from the other sites on the server.

Administer the site yourself- It is easy to administer a business website through the web host control panel because server resources are shared, the host takes care of all the maintenance of the system even if you lack in the field of technical knowledge.

Daily Backups- The hosting provider will do daily backups of your databases and website when you have a professional business plan

More goodies- More MySQL databases, more parked domains are usually offered.

Emails- Several e-mail accounts options; perfect for small and / or medium sized companies.

Security- SSL (secure socket layer) and secure shopping carts are also offered in many plans.

The main difference in Raleigh business web hosting is that the provider belongs to Raleigh and the server is in Raleigh. The features provided by these companies which are in Raleigh are same as it is provided by other business website hosting providers.

Most of these business web site hosting accounts come with a 15 day money back guarantee. They don't charge any set up fees, or force you into a minimum term web hosting contract, and, they don't have any hidden fees whatsoever. They believe that you shouldn't have to take a financial risk just to try their web hosting services, so they get a 15 day unconditional money back guarantee to try their business web hosting services risk free.