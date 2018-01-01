The Best Web Hosting Services on Affordable price

Best Web Hosting Provider

For every business, web presence has become an essential phenomenon. But for this, choosing and selecting a best web hosting service and setting up of a website can prove to be mind-boggling! The company that will store files on its servers is a web hosting service. Web hosts provide with offers with varying amounts of data transfers, storage, email, and other features. Payment on monthly or yearly can make a lot of difference. Different types of hosting, including shared hosting plans, a virtual private server (VPS) hosting plans, dedicated hosting plans, and managed WordPress hosting plans.

Some Web hosts give plenty of space to grow, and others are required to upgrade to a more expensive plan. Growth estimation along with timeline taken into consideration before entering into a contract.

Features – Best Web Hosting

Though this list is not exhaustive, it intends to give the reader a wild idea about the best web hosting deals and best web hosting companies

Meet all requirements and needs

offers the range of feature-rich website hosting solutions for personal, business, e-commerce or reseller needs

provides necessary tools to build a website

Reliability : Hosting on premium quality hardware, fast and secure servers

: Hosting on premium quality hardware, fast and secure servers Robust databases (MySQL, MSSQL or Oracle) services : Almost all dynamic websites (simple blog e-commerce) do need database connectivity. Fast, scalable, reliable and secure database management system required for business or Internet application.

: Almost all dynamic websites (simple blog e-commerce) do need database connectivity. Fast, scalable, reliable and secure database management system required for business or Internet application. Around the clock support by technical experts with a minimum response and resolution time

The Hosting Provides FTP (File Transfer Protocol) service or Web Interface for file uploading.

Types of Web Hosting

Different types of web hosting meet different needs of websites and customers on Windows or Linux Platform:

Website Builder, Shared Web Hosting, Website Builder, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Hosting and VPS, Reseller hosting solutions

One of the best and most widely used, cPanel hosting comes with Fantastico script installer which enables easy installation of some popular scripts like phpBB, phpNuke, Drupal, OsCommerce, WordPress, Blog, etc. Many webmasters check out cPanel while selecting web hosting. Few themes provided, but they are alike

All above companies are USA based and, they provide cheap cPanel hosting options. Their customer experience is great.

Colocation Hosting: The data center space and Internet connectivity provided to businesses or individuals self-owned servers by hosting provider

Dedicated Server: Gains Full control over resources. Managed Dedicated Hosting: Hosting provider provides assistance and administrative support. Self-managed or Unmanaged Hosting: Client responsible for security, upgrades, and maintenance, the provider only maintains hardware. Complete remote administration of server for total control. The client handles the server related technical issues. Comparatively cheaper in comparison to Managed hosting.

Virtual Private Server (VPS) or Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS): Sharing server resources without reflecting underlying hardware

Cloud Hosting: Decentralized environment based on clustered load-balanced servers and utility billing.

Clustered hosting: Multiple servers host the same content for better resource utilization. Suitable for resource-heavy applications requiring massive processing power.

Monthly Web Hosting: Hosting billing cycle on monthly basis.

Shared Hosting: Website shares resources with many other websites. Business Hosting Personal Hosting: For Individual websites or blogs. Most host sites for Individual identity or knowledge sharing. Sometimes users choose free or advertisement-sponsored hosting. Free Hosting

While Lable Reseller Hosting: For web hosts selling hosting resources to their clients

Linux Hosting or Windows Hosting

Other types of Hosting include E-commerce hosting, blog hosting, media hosting