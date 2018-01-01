Hosts File Linux

The term “host” is used for any computer which has full two-way access to other computers on the Internet. A host computer has a specific “local or host number” which together with the network number, forms its unique IP address. If you use Point-to-Point Protocol to get access, then you have a unique IP address for the duration of any connection you make to the Internet and for that period, your computer is a host. “Host” is a node in a network.

Host File

Hosts File is a computer system file in the form of plain text that is used by the operating system to point the hostname or the domain name into IP addresses. Whenever you type in a hostname, like facebook.com, your system will look into the hosts file to get the IP address which it needs to connect to the appropriate server. However, if you open the hosts file, you will quickly notice that it does not have the directory of the entire Internet in there. Instead of that, there might be just a couple lines, and that’s it.

Originally, a file named HOSTS.TXT was manually maintained and made available by file sharing via Stanford Research Institute for the ARPANET membership. It contains the hostnames and address of hosts as contributed for inclusion by member organizations. It is automated the publication process and provided dynamic and instantaneous hostname resolution in the rapidly growing network. In modern operating systems, the hosts file remains an alternative name resolution mechanism, configurable mostly as the part of facilities, like – the Name Service Switch as either a fallback method or as the primary method.

Linux

Linux was originally developed as a free operating system for personal computers which is based on the Intel x86 architecture. However, it has been ported to more computer hardware platforms than any other operating system. Linux has the largest installed base of all general-purpose operating systems. In its original form, Linux is also the leading operating system on servers and other big iron systems like mainframe computers and virtually all fastest supercomputers. Linux also runs on embedded systems, whose operating system is typically built into the firmware. It is highly tailored to the system. It includes smartphones and tablet computers which run on Android and other Linux derivatives.

Edit Hosts File

In Linux Mint, you can find hosts file in /etc/hosts. Since it is a plain text file so, you can just use a plain text editor whether it is terminal or graphical. There is only one graphic tool which provides partial control of the hosts file to the application Domain Blocker for Linux Mint.

Host File Linux

There are lots of companies which offer the Best Linux Hosting. They provide simple, powerful & reliable hosting facility. These hosting companies offer 99.9% Uptime Guaranteed, Zeus-like Power, affordable price, tools to get the job done and many more. It offers lightning fast support with very solid & stable services which are super impressed. It offers fantastic back-end control panel. These companies offer you excellent technical support. Their staff is always ready to help & assist you. They are knowledgeable, experienced, skilled & dedicated. Whenever any problem occurs, you just need to contact them.