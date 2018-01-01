Best Dedicated Solution for SME Companies

The dedicated web host is one of the numerous hosting options available. But the reason to select dedicated solution should be well ascertained beforehand.

Dedicated Web Hosting: Best Dedicated Solution

Dedicated, as the name suggests, is when the client has site hosting option with one server only. The web host is responsible for maintenance and hardware issues and space is leased to the customer. The customer has the liberty to install various apps and can have tons of traffic without downtime issues. Dedicated web hosting also grants the client more choice, access, and power as security is of no concern.

Best Dedicated Solution

Cost-effective : Provider offering dedicated server at very reasonable and affordable rate.

: Provider offering dedicated server at very reasonable and affordable rate. Best Hardware: Prompt hardware replacement, if something goes wrong

Cater the user needs

Best Dedicated Hosting Providers

Dedicated Web Hosting: Features

Some advantages of choosing dedicated web hosting include:

Flexibility: User can use the server for scores of needs for as long as it is within bandwidth, memory and hard drive limits. Choose an operating system and security software like Firewall, anti-malware, and anti-virus. Control: As dedicated involves no sharing, the user has a greater amount of control. Root access provided for complete control. Features: The hosting package provided by different hosts is a mix of distinct features. Some provide minimum add-on services, some supply scripts, spam monitoring, cPanel and e-commerce solutions. Stability: Better monitoring and redundancy measures available. As there is no resource sharing, there is no risk to worry about others’ practices affecting the site. No Downtime: No network glitches hence almost 100% uptime. Online Business prestige and image largely depends on it. Faster connectivity and easy management of massive site traffic is the main advantage. More storage based on a plan. A user has total control of a server. Sites hosted on dedicated servers are safe, and hackers find it difficult to hack.

Managed Dedicated – Best Dedicated Solution

All the management, updates, security patches and issues handled by hosting provider. Business owners are free to devote time and resources to their core business.

Hosting provider company hires professional well-experienced experts to monitor and manage the issues. They optimise the server for performance, high-availability, and security as per Service Level Agreement. Also, provide end-to-end network management and maintenance support for locations around the world.

A managed server equipped with the features which include the choice of OS, routing equipment, network connectivity and complete administrative control.

Managed Level Agreement normally provide equipment procurement, provisioning and installation, and network monitoring and management.

For high resource (power, space, and bandwidth) consuming websites Managed Hosting is best. Bit expensive but reasonable, as provider takes the complete responsibility. Hassle-free, complete peace of mind and wisest choice.

Managing Dedicated Server via Control Panel – Best Dedicated Solution

A proprietary control panel technology enables even the inexperienced administrator to easily set up and maintain sites on a server. It comes with a supplementary suite of features and services. An intuitive and user-friendly user interface provided for application and database management. Resolving the complexity of managing through command prompt.

Dedicated web hosting is significantly more expensive than shared hosting. To take advantage of dedicated, one must have skill level for efficient use of resources. Hiring technicians make it an expensive solution. It is profitable for website owners with favorite sites. Some hosts offer managed services for an extra cost. After determining particular needs, skill level and resources, best suited hosting selected.

Cons of Dedicated Hosting Servers

Not all can afford to have dedicated hosting. Sites with tons of traffic reap the benefits from this hosting. A dedicated server will likely cost over $ 100 per month shared servers can be let out for under $10 per month. For those with no knowledge about managing server, dedicated hosting may pose a problem. Handling firewalls and maintenance done by the user unless opted for a managed server which usually costs extra. Diagnosing problems are equally tricky along with finding solutions.

Conclusion – Best Dedicated Solution

Shared hosting is far cheaper and easy to manage than a dedicated one. Before taking up dedicated plan, regular and expected site traffic ascertained. The amount of content, a few pages or a collection should expect. If various resource-intensive apps and processes expected then shared hosting is not the right choices. The dedicated server calls for a remarkable set of technical know-how to run successfully, and even ascertaining what needed from a managed server requires some technical knowledge. Budget and capital disposal considered. The user acquainted with the requirement of power, control, and freedom in respect to website hosting.

Web hosting services seem several similar-looking offerings. Most of them include disk space—preferably unlimited, unlimited monthly data transfers, sufficient RAM, e-commerce options and 24/7 customer service.

First-time webmasters and small trading start with shared hosting before advancing to dedicated to ascertain business needs and resource requirements.