Internet marketing can be run by what to which we call Websites Affiliate. Companies run affiliate

programs to generate leads and sales from other Websites. They pay the sites who host their ads a commission for products sold through the links on their sites. Thus this sort of e-business activity which is carried out by mean of web-hosting services is termed as Web Hosting Affiliate. For example, if a site owner signs up for Amazon.com's affiliate program, he will receive ad banners or links from Amazon.com that he can place anywhere on his site. Then, if a visitor clicks on the Amazon.com banner or a link on his site and buys something, he will receive a commission. Unfortunately for Website owners, affiliate commissions are seldom above 5%, since most Web sales are made with small profit margins.

Hosting affiliate was introduced in the late 1990’s and thus raises the level of internet marketing to a good position. Hosting affiliate involves two or more parties that work in conjunction to provide a certain level of benefit to each other. The websites of affiliate hosting are run by third parties who sell products and services for the Internet Company. Affiliate hosting is meant for everything which we can imagine.

The advantages of the webmaster affiliate program are as follow:

High commission rates;

Min Trade Point (MTP) equal spread for each instrument;

An opportunity to create your own partner network;

5 levels of affiliate commission;

No initial investment required;

Easy registration of a partner account;

Detailed statistics on trade transactions;

Reports on partner commission;

A wide choice of advertising materials;

Informational support by RoboForex

Domain Hosting Affiliate can be discussed with regard to its following features:

Client earns a commission as long as he remains a referral.

The cookie duration is for 6 months in domain hosting affiliate.

Domain hosting affiliate does not comprise any sort of risk and it only provides an opportunity to earn extra income.

Here is a list of the best affiliate programs:

Commission Junction ShareASale Amazon eBay ClickBank Max Bounty Peer Fly Link Share Never Blue Ads Pepper Jam More Niche

The best affiliate programs which are mentioned above are relative to what market we are in.

By mean of above discussion, we are well known about the fact that what Affiliate Program is. Now we will discuss Web Hosting Affiliate.

Advantages Of Web Hosting Affiliate

Existing clients know other people with websites, and with the incentive of an affiliate program, they're more likely to refer people they know to their web host.

Affiliate marketing is a way to earn money without having any responsibility for the clients after they've signed up for a service.

Expenses incurred by affiliate marketing are low.

Affiliates who have accounts with several web hosts put their own reputation less at risk than web hosts do as they aren't the ones providing the ongoing service.

Disadvantages Of Web Hosting Affiliate

Affiliate marketing is very competitive in the web hosting industry, and a lot of big web hosting companies have affiliate programs with high payouts. It can be difficult to compete with their affiliate programs.

Affiliates generally prefer affiliate accounts with established companies, so new companies may have difficulty attracting affiliates.

Some affiliates become spammers by posting their affiliate links in forums, blogs, and wherever they can without regard for the rules and conventions where they're posting. This practice makes these affiliates and the companies they're promoting look bad.

It takes a lot of work (and sometimes a lot of money) to set up and maintain. Thus, smaller companies may not find it very beneficial to offer a web hosting affiliate program.

Thus, in spite of such disadvantages there is no better time to join a web hosting affiliate than now as it is one of the easiest ways to earn high commissions with nominal effort.