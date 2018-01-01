The main reason for storing data offsite is to have backup so that if data is lost then it can b retrieved easily. Data is usually transported off-site using removable storage media such as magnetic tape or optical storage. Data can also be sent electronically via a remote backup service, which is known as electronic vaulting or e-vaulting. Sending backups off-site ensures systems and servers can be reloaded with the latest data in the event of a disaster, accidental error, or system crash. Sending backups off-site also ensures that there is a copy of pertinent data that isn’t stored on-site. Off-site backup services are convenient for companies that backup pertinent data on a daily basis. In computing, off-site data protection, or vaulting, is the strategy of sending critical data out of the main location as part of a disaster recovery plan.

Although some organizations manage and store their own off-site backups, many choose to have their backups managed and stored by third parties who specialize in the commercial protection of off-site data.

Features of offsite data storage providers should be simple backup configuration, HIPAA-compliant security, easy recovery, seamless integration in Windows, etc.

Things you should see when preferring offsite data storage

Reliable software : Backups are too important to trust to chance. Make sure that the backup software you deploy works well on the OS platforms you require. Many automated offsite backup services run best on Windows XP, while others perform well on Windows Vista. The only way to really know is to test a service’s application before rolling it out on production systems. Storage plans should meet the needs of their customers. Some offsite backup services bill by the gigabyte. Look for service providers with storage limits or pricing plans that meet your organization’s needs while also proving flexible. Stellar reporting tools : Knowing critical data is automatically being backed up offsite are more than just a relief. With critical data safely secured, you can move on to addressing other tasks. An approachable backup application : the backup application itself must be easy to use and as close to foolproof as possible. Many leverage Windows Explorer-like interfaces, where you just need to check boxes for those files and folders that require backing up. Simple recovery : when hard disks fail, users accidentally delete files, or other systems errors occur, IT professionals need to be able to recover files quickly. Conduct tests of backup providers’ recovery functions to confirm that file recovery is simple, fast, and secure. Secure file transfer : Security has always been an issue with backups. Whether strategies involved giving one set of IT pros backup rights and another set restoration privileges, organizations have always struggled for a reasonable balance between security and operational efficiency when addressing backup issues. 24/7 supports : Disk failures and other data loss episodes don’t always occur during office hours, and they almost always require repair and recovery operations after hour’s .Thus, you should confirm that your backup service provider’s technicians will be available when you need them most. E-mail alerts : numerous distractions demand IT professionals’ attention. Whether failed routers, nonfunctioning remote connections, new user accounts, or other common break/fix issues arrest your workday, backup operations must still be monitored. Unfortunately, in the heat of putting out fires and attending other crises, it’s easy to overlook backup issues until it’s too late.

Some offsite backup providers support sending alerts, bringing your attention to problems via e-mail. Without this feature, you might remain unaware that backups are failing or larger issues exist. By insisting on selecting a backup provider that supports forwarding e-mail alerts when backups fail or encounter errors, organizations can ensure their IT staff stays on top of backup operations and receive SOS messages when troubles do arise.

By these things you can choose a good offsite data storage provider.