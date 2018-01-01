The Mystery behind Domain Names

Domain name means a name who recognize a site but then there are approximately 68 million.COM domains registered. That's a lot of domain names out on the Internet that is either already taken or just parked in some obsolete spot gathering dust and all kinds of age.

There are 900 possible combinations of two letter sequences. If you're looking for ET then you just won't find it. Even allowing for digits, again every single web address is taken. Of course, that's ignoring the fact that .COM registrars now mandate a 3-character minimum length, so it wouldn't be an option.

Many of the three-letter sequences are taken. Adding digits to a domain name creates a number of garbage domain entries. If you're dying to acquire great domains and unique domain names, they'll free up sometimes only to be auctioned off through unique domain name sales.

Domain registration is the main act for a hosting business so operating some type of functional website for your business helps your customers find you, can present additional marketing opportunities through e-commerce and offers advertising opportunities that you can not get elsewhere. Companies that do not have a website lose business to companies that do all the time.

If you don't register your desired domain name right away, someone else could take it. The fact is that internet domain registration can turn into a sneaky competitive game. In many cases, business owners have gone to register a domain name and found that it had been registered years before they ever started the company by some group that is in the business of registering domains and then turning around and selling them for exorbitant rates.

The key to avoiding these sorts of problems lies in an early registration of your desired domain name. If you find the one that you want to register it immediately. Even if you're not prepared to set up a website yet or won't be for several years, register the domain right away anyway.

Registering a domain name before being ready to set up its web site will require the domain name being transferred to the servers of your desired host when you are ready to establish the site. Transferring the domain name once you have selected a web host is a very simple process but does require you to establish the change with both the registration company and the new host.

