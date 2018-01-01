EMAIL DOMAIN HOSTING

A mailbox is an area on a server where messages sent to an email address arrive. They are held in the mailbox for you to read later. Every email address has its own mailbox.

When you get email hosting from email hosting provider each email address also includes a mailbox on our servers. You can check for new messages either by logging in with software like Outlook Express or by using their webmail service.

An email hosting service is an Internet hosting service that runs email servers.

Email hosting services usually offer premium email at a cost as opposed to advertisement-supported free email or free webmail. Email hosting services thus differ from typical end-user email providers such as webmail sites. They cater mostly to demanding email users and Small and Mid Size (SME) businesses, while larger enterprises usually run their own email hosting service on their own equipment using software such as Microsoft Exchange. Email hosting providers allow for premium email services along with custom configurations and a large number of accounts. In addition, hosting providers manage user's own domain name, including any email authentication scheme that the domain owner wishes to enforce in order to convey the meaning that using a specific domain name identifies and qualifies email senders.

Most email hosting providers offer advanced premium email solutions hosted on dedicated custom email platforms. The technology and offerings of different email hosting providers can, therefore, vary with different needs. The email offered by most web hosting companies is usually more basic standardized POP3 based email and webmail based on open source webmail applications like Horde or SquirrelMail. Almost all web hosting providers offer standard email hosting.

Personalized email to your domain name will manage email, tasks, contacts, and calendars in one location.

You can access your email account from any internet connection

These email hosting solutions are compatible with third-party email clients, which means you can add mailboxes from other email accounts like Google©, GMX© or Yahoo©, and import your contacts from your favorite social networks like Facebook©, XING© or LinkedIn©.