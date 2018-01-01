Initially, the term was more specifically used with dedicated hosting, where provider caters to the operations of the server. However, nowadays, it is widely used with every of the service which includes: Managed WordPress, Managed VPS, Managed Cloud, and much more.

Providers ask you to concentrate more on streamlining your business and leave the web hosting part of them, as they have full knowledge about it.

Managed web hosting with extended benefits at a premium price.

Why Managed?

Minimize or Outsource Hosting work : The company does not wish to invest time or capital to invest in server administration

: The company does not wish to invest time or capital to invest in server administration High Traffic Websites : Special care, resources, IT knowledge and expertise required which managed hosting provider already have. A dedicated team of technical staff is available with the vendor to resolve the problem or issues.

: Special care, resources, IT knowledge and expertise required which managed hosting provider already have. A dedicated team of technical staff is available with the vendor to resolve the problem or issues. Non-IT Business: With managed hosting services, you do not need to hire dedicated technical staff for hosting administration work.

With managed hosting services, you do not need to hire dedicated technical staff for hosting administration work. Automatic Updates : Care of software and its updates

: Care of software and its updates Speed : Provider configures the tools to manage the various capacities of website traffic.

: Provider configures the tools to manage the various capacities of website traffic. Security : Real-time monitoring for malware and hacking attempts with enhanced Security layers

: Real-time monitoring for malware and hacking attempts with enhanced Security layers Support : 24.7.365 client support, which troubleshoots hosting related issues.

: 24.7.365 client support, which troubleshoots hosting related issues. Backups : Backups facility and system restore at any point of time available.

: Backups facility and system restore at any point of time available. Uptime : 100%

: 100% Development Tools : For specific applications, development tools offered.

: For specific applications, development tools offered. More Economical : Managed hosting is cheaper as compared to hiring dedicated staff to self-administer hosting needs.

Managed Dedicated Hosting

The hosting company provides server administration as an add-on service on the leased server. Backed by Server Level Agreement, a provider does the equipment procurement, provisioning and installation, and network monitoring and management.

Managed hosting service is a type of Internet hosting in which the client leases an entire server not shared with anyone. This is more flexible than shared hosting, as organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc. Server administration can usually be provided by the hosting company as an add-on service.