The first software we ask to get installed on a system is an antivirus. Even Mac users ask for it. Whether you connect to the Internet or not, surf only safe websites, does not click on any link, does not open strangers email, do not install additional software, still, your system needs a good antivirus.

A virus persists on a system after a reboot and starts with the system. They acquire strain's ability with persistence by modifying boot sectors, hijacking the Windows COM system or DLL's and shortcut files, using Windows Registry to add registry keys to call malicious code on boot-up.

Researchers have found new malware persistence method on Windows 10 leveraging Microsoft UWP apps like the Cortana and People apps.

Virus Steal User Data

(September 10, 2018) Apple removes several Trend Micro Apps from Mac App Store stealing user data. Researchers confirmed that Mac App Store malware called ‘Adware Doctor’ was collecting user's browsing history and sending them over the servers in China. They also reported other programs on the platform to indulge in similar nefarious activities.