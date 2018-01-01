Hosting On Latest Version of PHP

PHP is a server-side scripting language. This programming language has been designed especially for the creation of dynamic web pages and offers web developers a huge range of tools. With its ability to embed into an HTML code and ease of connecting to a MySQL database, PHP has become one of the most widely used programming languages and a basis for many open source applications such as Joomla, WordPress, 4images, Moodle.

The latest, so far, version 5 introduced a completely reworked, advanced object-oriented programming support, as well as many improvements towards better productivity and security. PHP 5 is an attempt to break from the PHP 3 era, while still offering almost complete backward compatibility. Unfortunately, this PHP version still does not offer native support for Unicode or multibyte strings.

On July 13, 2004, PHP 5 was released, powered by the new Zend Engine II. PHP 5 included new features such as improved support for object-oriented programming, the PHP Data Objects (PDO) extension (which defines a lightweight and consistent interface for accessing databases), and numerous performance enhancements. In 2008 PHP 5 became the only stable version under development. The late static binding had been missing from PHP and was added in version 5.3. Since version 5.4, PHP has native support for Unicode or multibyte strings, allowing strings as well as class-, method-, and function-names to contain non-ASCII characters.

PHP scripting is the key tool in the designing and creation of a dynamic and informative website. The syntax of PHP was similar to Perl but was more limited and simpler, although less consistent. The use of PHP script in website designing has exponentially increased the significance of PHP web hosting. With the emerging need for PHP hosts, numerous web hosting companies have started offering PHP hosting services. However, finding a reliable and quality PHP host is a tricky affair.

PHP is one of the most powerful tools and is gaining popularity in an online business environment. A reliable and promising PHP hosting service is required if you choose to design your website with PHP scripting. A credible PHP hosting provider will maximize the advantages of PHP scripting which include compatibility, resource friendliness, efficiency, and support.

A reliable PHP hosting ensures a hassle-free use of PHP script and supports all the features you require as your PHP hosting solution.

PHP hosting service providers should have various service features like price, bandwidth, disk space, technical knowledge, customer support, reliability, efficiency, supported applications, database servers and many other crucial elements.