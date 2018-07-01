Facebook’s cross-platform open-source mobile framework React Native

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Facebook React Native

React Native

Mobile Development Importance

The mobile usage is increasing dramatically, that most of the big companies are making a massive investment in mobile development.

Walmart, Grigoryan explained that 60% of its grocery orders come through mobile devices using Walmart's grocery app.

About React Native

Use of Native Block Components rather than web components

Using Facebook created mobile US framework Reach, and JavaScript developers create native Android and iOS mobile apps. The Reach Native benefits developers with the ability to reuse code alongside native platform code over-the-air updates rather than through the App Store or Google Play. Hence offering shorter development and compile times and app creation with much simplicity.

Installation

The Reach Native installation depends on the development platform. For Windows the node.js, Watchman, Android Studio and React Native command line tools required. The node.js and Python2 can be installed using windows favorite package manager Chocolatey.

Features

Its framework support all platforms including Linux, Windows, and Mac OS X. In 2016, version 0.32 and 0.33 were released making the changes and improvements to the earlier versions.

For controlling the component two types of data used as props and state.

The components are customizable using the parameters referred to as Props. The parent sets props and remains fixed for the component and if a change is required state used.

No specified syntax or language for the definition of styles and hence is done using JavaScript.

Provides Fetch API for networking

Easily integrates with other Apps

Provides a mechanism for handling gestures like scrolling, tapping a button, or zooming.

The animation API provides interactive and granular control for specific values and LayoutAnimation for the animated global layout transactions.

Divergence Challenge

The divergence between iOS and Android apps causes problems with native mobile applications. The platforms differ in core functionality like authentication, analytics data, and business orchestration logic create challenges. Therefore the cross-platform feature of React Native attracts developers to rewrite specific app components.

The Walmart Labs still faces a few problems, so they created a platform team to help React Native, which resulted in the creation of a framework called Electrode Native. It makes the code scalable, reusable and extensible.