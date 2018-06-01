Problems With Slow Website Load Time on Mobile

Slow website load time of mobile website create problem for company's SEO, conversion rate and customer satisfaction. According to Kissmetrics reports it takes time more than 2-3 seconds to load mobile pages causing high rate of failure as visitors will lose patience due to waiting. Google reported that marketers will have to optimize their sites allowing website loading in one second or less. To correct website which loads slowly is not always simple. There are number of causes behind mobile issues ranges from incorrect site hosting to large image files. It is important for marketers to understand possibilities regarding load time.

Factors Responsible

Bad Image File Optimization – Slow Website Load Time

One has to focus on important things related to images that images are full size or they can be resized for quick loading or not. If quality or size of an image will not define properly then website will be halted by many files and slows load times on both desktops and mobile devices.

Failing to Compress Web Pages – Slow Website Load Time

Many web developers know many tricks to speed load times. One of the famous is known as GZIP compression. It is consist of adding following code to WebPages:

It will not always be an option, nor it act as silver bullet. Although, it is simple, fast and supported virtually by website hosting.

Poor website hosting – Slow Website Load Time

Cut-rate web hosting will be responsible for company's load times. Although, shared web hosting options can be feasible for small brands, it is not always correct options for high traffic websites. Website can need dedicated host or custom configuration to resist the website traffic receiving consistently.

Heavy Flash use – Slow Website Load Time

Website's load times can be damaged by flash. It is very useful tool in adding animations and other type of interactive marketing. Every marketer balance competing priorities with consumer's demand for load times faster. In another situation, less flash will be best choice for web design.

External Media – Slow Website Load Time

If any website pages contain large amount of external media like Flicker feeds, YouTube videos or any social media widgets then load times slow down by above resources. If anyone is in control of a dedicated mobile website, he will need to remove excess use of external media assets.

Poor Mobile Site Design – Slow Website Load Time

Mobile websites are not mobile-optimized sometimes. For large and complex websites content was built for desktop exclusively for desktop viewing is compressed and loaded into mobile package. Users gets irritated to navigate website with buttons too small to click and difficult to read content. Brand behind pages will not attract users. Poorly designed mobile site will give negative effect on website load times.

Excessive Resource Files – Slow Website Load Time

Web pages consist of HTML mainly. It depends on website design web pages contain CSS also used to control layout and Javascript effecting interactivity. Each contained in resource file that is downloaded before page appears to viewer. To download these files need mobile device of visitor's site to connect directly with server. Many WebPages are there containing more than 10 resource files per page cause load times very fast.