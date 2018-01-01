Beginners Guide to WordPress

WordPress- A brief introduction

WordPress is a content management system and a tool meant for blogging based on MySQL and PHP available at free of cost. As we all know the quality of the content has acquired an important position in attracting more no. of visitors to your website as it helps in generating traffic on your blog. Content Management System plays an important role in the WordPress thus it is necessary to understand it properly.

Handling Content in WordPress-

This is the most important part and it covers the following sections:

Editing of Content- Writing content means simply typing of text. At the end of each paragraph, pressing enter key generate the option of paragraph formatting and more formatting options are available on the text editor. These are the important options for doing some editing in the content. More functions can also be used for editing by pressing the advanced toolbar icon on the right side of the option.

Editing Icons- Editing Icons are applied on the selected text to give it a special effect. Following is a list of icons with their functions:

Bold – Show the text in bold.

– Show the text in bold. Italics – Show the text in Italics.

– Show the text in Italics. Ordered lists – Auto number the text

– Auto number the text Unordered lists – create bullet points

– create bullet points Strike Through – add a line over a text

– add a line over a text Align Left – aligns text to the left

– aligns text to the left Align Right – aligns text to the right

– aligns text to the right Align Centre – brings your text in the centre

– brings your text in the centre Split Post – Split the written post

– Split the written post Add Hyperlink – create any website link on the text.

– create any website link on the text. Remove Hyperlink – to remove the hyperlink

– to remove the hyperlink Blockquote – to create the blockquotes.

– to create the blockquotes. Spell Check – For checking the spellings

– For checking the spellings Underline – Underline the text

– Underline the text Indent – to indent the text

– to indent the text Font Colour – apply the colour to your text

– apply the colour to your text Outdent – Undo an indent

– Undo an indent Advanced tool bar – Editing of text in detail

Writing Content in WordPress

To write the content, you are required to enter in the WordPress admin panel and then click on the option of Post. Here you will get a list of options and to write a new post, press Add new button. A box will open, where you can type the text or paste the written text. For writing a page, click on the Page tab.

Writing post – Here title of the post is written on the top, it should be descriptive unique, innovative, creative so as to attract more no. of visitors. To link the posts in other pages, title will become a linked text.

To assign a short name to URL, permalink editor may be used by you. If work is done in the Ms Word then to copy and paste the same may transfer almost all the formatting in the WordPress text editor and generates a un-user friendly code. This can become simple by pasting the text in the notepad first as format of the content will be changed and then data can be easily posted in the WordPress.

Options for posting Content- Several options are also available for posting the content such as Tags, Encrypt, Categories, Trackbacks, Pings and Comments and password protection.

Publishing of Posts – Your post will be saved on automated basis as a draft by WordPress; you can save or publish the same, as required. Here preview option allows you to see the post how it looks after being published. Click on the publish button to publish the post on the web or choose a date on which you want to publish the same. Published and unpublished data of the content will be showed by the list of the posts.

Writing of Pages – Pages is not chronologically organized like posts. They are like Contact us or about we page.

Writing a page on WordPress is same as writing a post. The title assigned appears on the top of the published page and it can also be changed by using the editing feature.

Page Options – Options for a page are available below the publishing section on the right side of the text editor such as page parent, page order, page template, page author, filtration of the comments.

Saving and publishing of the page on WordPress is just same as of post.

Image posting workout in WordPress

This is simple and easy process. Image upload feature is easily managed in a page or post editor. To post the image in any page or post, first put the cursor where you want the same to show and then press the Upload image button in the options of the text editor. Two options are showed, you may browse from the location where images are stored in your system or copy the link of posted image from internet.

Image positioning in the post – for this, no. of options are available. A caption or title to the image can be added here. You need to select the image position with its size. The images are in pixels and it is suggested to upload the images of small size and related to the content.

Overall, posting of content in the Wordpress is unique and very interesting.