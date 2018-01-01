A dedicated hosting service, dedicated server, or managed hosting service is a type of Internet hosting in which the client leases an entire server not shared with anyone. This is more flexible than shared hosting, as organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc. Server administration can usually be provided by the hosting company as an add-on service. Dedicated servers are most often housed in data centers, similar to colocation facilities, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems. In contrast to colocation, the server hardware is owned by the provider and in some cases they will provide support for your operating system or applications.

Dedicated web hosting is beneficial while developing a complex business or a high-end e-commerce site as you will need more space and security – a web server dedicated to your business. They purchase or rent the hardware from the hosting company who then normally support and manage it. Internet connectivity is provided to the server.

Dedicated hosting in two flavors: managed and unmanaged hosting

Disadvantages of dedicated hosting services is responsibility. In most areas of life, with total control comes total responsibility, and it's no different with dedicated hosting providers. With dedicated servers, the onus is on you to buy, install, and maintain the actual equipment – the dedicated servers – mounted in the dedicated hosting provider's data center.

Fortunately, you still get the benefit of the dedicated hosting provider's presumably top-notch, around-the-clock security over the dedicated servers physical premises, but you remain fully responsible for the security of your cyber-premises. Likewise, dedicated hosting providers will ensure that the dedicated servers in the building are all provided with redundant uninterruptible and backup power and environmental controls, but it's you who must keep your machines and cables maintained and functioning in this idyll environment.

Advantages of dedicated hosting services:

Speed : If the traffic streaming through your shared server is slowing down your customers' pace as they browse your site, it may simply be time to look for more dedicated hosting services. As it provides you with high speed as it has dedicated server which work for your site only.

Reliability : The limits to your control are nowhere more apparent than in the areas of reliability and security. It's not simply that problems can arise: problems do arise. It's the nature of the biz. And if you don't have unlimited access to your own operating system as with dedicated hosting, dedicated servers, software and database apps, etc., there's not much you can do when one arises.

Customizability : If your company is growing fast, you're going to be changing many aspects of your web presence along with it. You may regularly need to tweak your disk space and bandwidth and experiment with using different applications to better serve your changing needs. Or the next leap up from your current plan has way more disk space and bandwidth than you need at the moment. With dedicated servers and a dedicated hosting package, you can make changes incrementally, step forward, step back, heck, step sideways if you need to and when you need to i.e. is you can change your disk space, bandwidth and you can even upgrade your server whenever you want and with whatever you want.

In large part, it's the size and growth rate of your business that will dictate whether you need a shared or a dedicated hosting services. Affordability and personal time commitment are nice secondary considerations, but if your business is booming, you would do it a great injustice to try and save on a few bucks and few extra hours per week of your time in exchange for slower and poorer quality of service for your customers.

There is a common belief that you need a dedicated server if you want the flexibility to run different scripts and install custom software. That used to be the truth. Nowadays, virtualization software is so good that you can get almost the same flexibility at a fraction of the cost if you decide to make a Virtual Private Server to be the home for your website(s).