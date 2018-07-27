Regulations And Laws For Personal Data Protection

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Personal Data Protection

The public data is an asset, and the government wants the control measures on its collection, storage, and sharing. They want best online web services to their citizens by dealing with data localization requirements.

The countries like Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the United States have laws to make companies accountable for data they collect. In the UK the personal data protection is overseen by Information Commissionaire's Office (ICO).

General Data Protection Regulation regulation (GDPR)

In May 2018 GDPR got adopted and becomes law. The 28 European Union (EU) member states concluded a consistent single beneficial approach to uphold the business responsibility on transactions and activities involving personal data to meet changing times.

Britain preparing for Brexit acknowledge that it would present the Bill in the House of Commons and the House of Lords and then Monarch would provide Royal Assent and would become stature law in the UK. The GDPR lays the sensible and proactive approach to help protect data, systems and remove misuse, neglect or data breach.

The regulations highlight the critical steps such as Code of Conduct, Risk Assessment, Privacy Impact Statements (PIS) and the policy for customers, marketing, sales, and business systems. The companies should take special consideration of children data held.

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 in India

A draft of data protection bill submitted to the Indian Government on Friday, July 27, 2018. It hold's that tech company like Facebook, Google accountable for user's data collection and storage. After the scandal in March in which political firm Cambridge Analytica gain access to user's data through Facebook, the attention drawn towards data protection and the companies brought under the scanner.

According to the Bill drafted every data fiduciary not present within Indian territory would ensure the personal data get stored in data centers located in India or its copy. The companies would process data only if:

Business carried in India or systematic activity of offering goods or services to data principals within the territory of India

OR

OR Activity which involves profiling of data principals within India

The Google generates substantial ad revenues around $1 billion from India. The Facebook accessed by 217 million people in India every month.

The businesses have started developing and implementing the strategy for compliance with the new regulations.