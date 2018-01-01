Individual content items on a web site have discrete web addresses. Many website creates these automatically, based on the Title that you supply. The Title of content items, including folders, images, pages, etc., can be anything you want — you can use any keyboard characters, including blanks. Titles become part of web address for each item. Web addresses, also known as URLs, are what you type in a web browser to go to a specific location in a web site.

Web addresses do have restrictions on allowed keyboard characters, and blanks are not allowed.

The WebName property is the same as the Name property. WebName returns an IANA-registered name for the encoding. The HeaderName property defines a different encoding that might work better for e-mail headers. However, most applications should use WebName instead.

This property defines the name that is appropriate for passing to Get Encoding. This name is the same as the name represented by the WebName property. Your applications should use DisplayName for a human-readable name.

A web name such as nutrition.tufts.edu is considered a “high-level” name and requires authorization from University Relations.

Don't confuse the web name, which is called an alias or C-NAME in the DNS world with HTTP configuration issues. A web name cannot point at a particular page, it points to a machine. How that web name is handled by the web server on that machine depends on the available configurations of the particular software and the person who configures and maintains the web server software.

A CNAME record or Canonical Name record is a type of resource record in the Domain Name System (DNS) that specifies that the domain name is an alias of another, canonical domain name. This helps when running multiple services (like an FTP server and a web server; each running on different ports) from a single IP address.

A computer hosting a Web site must have an IP address in order to be connected to the World Wide Web. The DNS resolves the computer’s domain name to its IP address, but sometimes more than one domain name resolves to the same IP address, and this is where the CNAME is useful. A machine can have an unlimited number of CNAME aliases, but a separate CNAME record must be in the database for each alias.

Each service can then have its own entry in DNS.

CNAME records are handled specially in the domain name system, and have several restrictions on their use. When a DNS resolver encounters a CNAME record while looking for a regular resource record, it will restart the query using the canonical name instead of the original name. The canonical name that a CNAME record points to can be anywhere in the DNS, whether local or on a remote server in a different DNS zone.

The canonical name itself must be defined by a record other than a CNAME or DNAME record.

A DNAME record also known as Delegation Name record. A DNAME record creates an alias for one or more sub domains of a domain. In contrast, the CNAME record creates an alias only of a single name. Like the CNAME record, the DNS lookup will continue by retrying the lookup with the new name. If a DNS resolver sends a query without EDNS, or with EDNS version 0, then a name server synthesizes a CNAME record to simulate the semantics of the DNAME record.

While CNAME is short for canonical name, use of the abbreviated term implies that one is referring to the canonical name record, not simply the canonical name.