Protect Wireless Routers From Hackers

Almost everybody who is using broadband services has a wireless router. Most astonishing fact is that most don't take actions to protect and secure their wireless router. When a provider engineer set up the Internet, he/she put the default password or catchy which password, which most of the users don't take efforts to change.

Imagine at how many locations the engineer has put the same password or is in his/her knowledge. Although it is fictitious maybe one day, this engineer may quit a job, or a company asks to leave. As she/she is aware of passwords and locations and understand the user behavior as So, can't assume what worse she/he can do apart from stealing the bandwidth. This ex-employee of provider company can carry out malicious or nefarious activities which include visiting pornography websites, committing fraud, sending spam emails. The crime-location would trace out to be the Internet user, and all illegal activity would back to this Internet user. Although the truth would come out soon, this user would have to undergo unnecessary trauma and police investigation.

Such hackers or scammers using the wireless range extenders use Internet connection without being traced. The above case could be very rarest of rare, but what if an Internet user has not set any password or default password set on the router. Now, in that case, neighbors would also enjoy its bandwidth, they would watch movies, videos, download program files and much more. This internet user would always find, Internet connection to be slow and what if its business user.