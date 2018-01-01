Register Business Domain Name

A domain name is the name which you need to have before launching your website to the World Wide Web. While choosing and registering your domain name there are lots of points which you need to know like what name will suits your business and will this name which you're going to take is beneficial for you? Generally people are not aware that there are lots of free features which you will get while registering your domains from the reputed domain name registrar. Please take care that in the domain name registration process the Domain Registrant Administrative contact has to be you’re not of your vendor.

After finish registration process and paying for it you can immediately upload your website and start creating your POP3 account and can send email from the Outlook / Outlook Express.

You will get lots of free things with while registering domains. The free services with the new domain name registration are as: free Auto Renew Protection, Free Web Hosting, free blogging tools, free E-mail, easily assign any other domain registrant for managing your domain, inform Status Alert by email to the domain registrant.

The most popular and commonly used domains are ‘.com', ‘.net' and ‘.org'. You also have choice of registering your country specific domains like yourcompany.in / yourcompany.co.in for India; yourcompany.co.uk for U.K. and others.

A domain name registrar is an organization or commercial entity, accredited by both ICANN and generic top-level domain registry (gTLD) to sell gTLDs and/or by a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) registry to sell ccTLDs; to manage the reservation of Internet domain names in accordance with the guidelines of the designated domain name registries and to offer such services to the public.

The first step to register a domain name is, to search if your desired domain name is available. If the domain name is not already registered by somebody else, it is considered to be available for registration. Once name is chosen, the next step to register domain would be to give your name and contact information to us. Also, a depending upon term for which we have to domain for you, there will be a registration fee. The complete process can be completed in less than 5 minutes. You can register domain for your personal or business website. These days with ever increasing Internet users, it is certainly important and necessary to have a website which will display your products or reach out to more number of users in different parts of the Globe.

Basically, website contains two major things, namely: domain name, the unique name given to the site and the web contents, the pages and images.

It is important to have one unique domain name registered for your business or organization. It not only gives you the edge over your competitors, it gives your online presence the identity it requires.