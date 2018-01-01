BEST RESELLER HOSTING

Reseller hosting is a form of web hosting wherein the account owner has the ability to use his/her allotted hard drive space and bandwidth to host websites on behalf of third parties. The reseller purchases the host's services wholesale and then sells them to customers, possibly for a profit. A certain portion of hard drive and bandwidth is allocated to the reseller account. The reseller may rent a dedicated server from a hosting company, or resell shared hosting services. In the latter case, the reseller is simply given the permission to sell a certain amount of disk space and bandwidth to his own customers without renting a server from a web hosting company he signed for a reseller account with.

The typical web hosting reseller might be a web design firm, web developer or systems integrator who offers web hosting as an add-on service. Reseller hosting is also an inexpensive way for web hosting entrepreneurs to start a company. Most reseller hosting plans allow resellers to create their own service plans and choose their own pricing structure. In many cases, resellers are able to establish their own branding via customized control panels and name servers.

Reseller hosting does not require extensive knowledge of the technical aspects of web hosting. Usually, the data center operator is responsible for maintaining network infrastructure and hardware, and the dedicated server owner configures, secures, and updates the server. A reseller is responsible for interfacing with his/her own customer base, but any hardware, software and connectivity problems are typically forwarded to the server provider from whom the reseller plan was purchased. Being a profitable reseller firm usually involves extensive advertising to get customers. While the monthly fees with major hosts are only a few dollars a month, it's a low margin business, and resellers must devote large advertising budgets to compete with established competitors. However, web hosting is one of the biggest online businesses, because every website needs hosting.

Popularity of reseller web hosting is at the extreme peak and this is the most wanted hosting type by website owners. Some of the reasons for preferring reseller hosting are:

Cheapest price

Residual Business Income

Satisfaction of customers need and resolution of the issues

Large space at lesser price

Satisfiable investment

User friendly

Chargeable Brand

Reseller hosting helps for small business owners or entrepreneurs which enable to complement all of the current products and services which includes a value-added web hosting solution. Reseller hosting business has become productive since it makes easy money. The need for websites is growing day-by-day and highly recommended by people who are in need of more web space at low cost. Hence, there is more demand for this hosting type. Deliberately, this service contains with lot of benefits which helps out in many aspects. But it all matters on which type of reseller host is chosen to integrate. The fact is that there are large numbers of companies existing in online, which tend to provide this service when compared to its shared or dedicated counterpart. As a beginner, the user can just start this service as a part time, and then later turn it into a full time business prior in earning reasonable profit.