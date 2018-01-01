Vesta Control Panel – An Open Source, Free Web Hosting Control Panel for Linux

1) Introduction about Vesta Control panel-

An open source web based control panel, available at free of cost, installed and configured in a user friendly manner for systems such as Linux is Vesta Control Panel and the management of the websites in VPS is very easy that it can be managed by anyone including a novice system administrator.

Following operating systems are currently supporting by the Vesta CP:

Debian 7;

RHEL 5 & 6;

Ubuntu 12.04/12.10/13.04/13.10/14.04.

CentOS 5 & 6;

2) Features

Vesta CP offers a no .of useful features as given below:

User friendly and Clean GUI ;graphical user interface;

GPL v3 License;

Strong API & CLI ;

Safe and secure platform;

Updates to be done on automated basis

Manager updated in a simple manner;

DNS, Database, Mail, Web, FTP Server;

SNI &SSL certificates;

Wildcard support;

Different templates for configuration;

Offer support of DKIM;

Backups on prompt basis;

Monitoring of systems;

Antivirus and Anti-spam;

Support of WHMCS billing.

3) How to Install

If we talk about the installation process of Vesta Control panel, then it’s quite simple and easy as compared to the installation process of other web hosting control panels. And to begin the process, you are required to follow the given steps:

First simply download installation script of Vesta CP by executing the following command with root privileges on your terminal and then run the same .curl -O http://vestacp.com/pub/vst-install.sh

After this, user must run the script as given: bash vst-install.sh

Next, some simple questions may be asked to you and you need to answer them so as to install them on your VPS.

Firstly, Y must be entered so as to proceed with the installation. Then the valid Email address and your VPS FQDN should be entered. And by default, FQDN will be selected but If you wants to change the same, then VPS FQDN must be manually entered by you or as an alternative, press the enter key.

All the packages which are required will be pull by this script and then install them in order to install the Vesta control panel on your VPS and this will take few seconds, it depends on the speed of your internet.

Next, when VestaCP is successfully installed, on the next screen, you will see the URL address, user name, and password.

And you are required to log in to the web console of VestaCP, next you are required to Open your browser, type the URL” https://ip-address:8083”.

And then on the next screen, you are required to enter the user name and password.

Now dashboard appears in front of you and you need to log into the same but with this change the default password set for admin. And to change the password, you must click on the tab that says “admin” given on the top right of the dashboard. And then enter the new password.

To complete the process, click on the “Save” button.

And you will see that VestaCp is successfully installed on your VPS and user can use the same so as to host and manage the websites.