Managed and Unmanaged VPS Hosting Services

There are two main types of VPS hosting services– Managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. Managed VPS resembles shared hosting services. In case of managed VPS Hosting India you get expert professionals to administrate and handle your server, as a result, you no longer have to worry about your server functioning, you can concentrate on your business functions.

The golden rule for unmanaged VPS hosting is this: If you have a problem with your unmanaged VPS account, it is your problem. If the problem is software related, resource-related, performance related, need troubleshooting or configuration of software, or need general help understanding UNIX or server applications, you are on your own and should not expect help from the web host.

With unmanaged VPS hosting, the cost is also much cheaper. It is not uncommon to find $10 unmanaged VPS plans because the web host does not have to pay for a cPanel or Plesk license and are able to minimize costs. Also, since the web host does not provide software and account support for an unmanaged VPS, the host also saves money on customer support. In the end, you'll have VPS hosting that is typical $20-30 cheaper than a managed VPS solution.

Services including management, server monitoring, and server repairs are all available at a fixed plan cost with managed VPS hosting. There is no separate cost for expert service and infrastructure. The monthly package price you agree to will cover all of the work regarding website hosting. You only need to worry about what websites you'll put on your VPS. The maintenance of equipment will also be included in the service by the managed VPS hosting provider.

Another great advantage of managed VPS hosting is that there is flexibility to increase the storage capacity of the website. Space can be increased in the hard disk by the addition of the appropriate resources. As your server grows, you'll just need to contact the VPS web host and ask for an increase in whatever you need, and for an added cost, the web host can easily add whatever you need.