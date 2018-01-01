This piece of writing elaborates about how to select and purchase a domain name and create websites that are easy to find. The process of choosing and closing on a domain name is a decisive part of website designing. This name grows to be the brand name of the website and it is the name that brings traffic to the site with adequate marketing. Domain name purchasing can be done from a web hosting provider directly or through an independent domain service.

Domain name signing-up involves the same process, be it via hosting provider or distinct domain name service. The service asks for extensions to select and usually.com is preferred as it is easiest to remember. Others are .in, .org, .net and so on. Google prefers .com, .org and .net domains. .info and ibiz domains may be located as spamming sites.

Domain name also influences keyword optimization so such name which is memorable and has potential to be ranked in first ten listings of SEOs. Domain name providers supply the user with customized, keyword –rich domain names and delete the ones booked. Best domain names are brief and include a one or two word summary about the site summary. An example of ideal domain name is: sitegeek.com. It is short, catchy, easy to remember and contains no hyphens. It represents the main purpose of the site for which it has been made: a site for geeks to view and review websites. Usually one hyphen in a domain name is also not an issue but more than two gets irritating for the user to type and remember.

The user has the option of buying an already established or expired domain name. Such names can be purchased through various sites like eBay, SnapNames, NameJet.com, Namecheap.com, Afternic.com, Pool.com, Sedo.com, Flippa.com and DomainTools.com.

Virtual auctions are held specifically for purchasing expired domain names on such sites as eBay and Flippa.com. The user can start name searching after visiting these sites. Purchasing existing domains brings with it the content, the history, traffic, links and page rank. Before getting into the deal, the user should check the relevancy of traffic charts and money charts. Information about knowledge and server logs should be ascertained.

Once the user has selected domain name registration needs to be done. At this stage, it is better to make use of tools such as RegSelect.com for aiding in comparing prices and options of domain registration companies than losing the domain name.

Registrars demand the following information:

The name of the company or person in possession of the domain who is the registrant

Individual sanctioned to handle day by day affairs which means the administrative contact

The person who handles all technicalities is called the technical contact.

The person/ organization in possession of registrar username and password are effectively in control of the domain, regardless of the fact that the authorized owner is the registrant. A complex password should be chosen so as to grant protection from being hacked after which the ownership or servers associated would be changed. A registrar that permits “locking” the accounts should be preferred. To conclude, domain name registration should be avoided through web hosting service as this could cause difficulties in domain transfer in case hosting company is change at a later stage.

Some hosting providers offer .US domain name extending for USA based businesses. For .US extending clients have their presence in United States for ordering to register a .US domain. By choosing .US extending visitors to website will know their information is secure. This domain names comprise

Add a new dimension to your business and reach new customers

Get a powerful, easily-recalled domain name

Show support for the American small business

Instill pride in workplace or home