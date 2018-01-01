Good Domain Names Make Your Dreams Memorable

Domain names always on the tip of a visitor's tongue, but not quite memorable enough?

Your choice of domain name needs to be easy to remember, as well as focused enough that your visitor will know right away what your site is about.

A Few Rules

Some rules do apply when deciding on a domain name:

Domain names must be at least two characters long but no more than 63 characters. You can use any combination of letters, numbers, or hyphens, but you can't use a hyphen as the first or last character. Domain names are not case-sensitive.

Choosing A Domain Name

Choosing good domain names is almost as important as choosing your actual business There are many different schools of thought when it comes to picking good domain names.

Hyphens and underscores — as opposed to words all running together — are another debated topic. It's mostly a matter of easier reading for your human visitors. Which do you find easier to read?

Generally, the hyphens between words make domain names easier to read for most people.

While search engines don't rank domain names, a keyword-rich name will let your visitors know what your web site is about before they get there. This makes them more comfortable because they know what they're getting in advance.

Also, when you get other sites to link to yours, that link is usually based on your domain name. This means that your main key phrase (which you used as your domain name) will be the actual anchor text and search engines do give additional ranking for that.

Domain names play a major role in making your dream memorable to the world.

Take the time to do it right and your dream of a home-based business will be seen all over the world!