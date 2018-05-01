Social Media Relativism the values ideas and truth

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Social Media Relativism

The Internet Society – Social Media Relativism

We see various social media websites exits on the Internet. Even though all these social media websites are equally valid, some of them are most popular than others. A large scale of people communicates on these websites, as they have become part of their life. The different culture had originated in which our friends called ‘Facebook friend’ or ‘LinkedIn a friend,’ ‘Internet friend’ or ‘Chatwoo.com.’ People share songs, movies, literature, game shows, video games or in short everything from deemed popular to mainstream values ideas and truths.

It is a topic of discussion: “Why everybody is getting attracted towards these social media websites?”

Social Website Culture – Social Media Relativism

Automobiles have shortened our distances, but instead of just traveling to a friend, we would wish to communicate with him/her on social websites. These Internet societies are often seen as a reflection of mainstream society. It is the artificial society which has got its influence on everybody and now is considered as a building block of shared social reality. Some communication scientist calls it as a fake society or fake culture or fake consciousness, and it cannot become the reflection of mainstream society, as only a few percentages of our western and Asian cultures are its members and even them also, it is used by elite and powerful members. Masses are ignorant of this new culture.

Internet Culture – Social Media Relativism

In Media, also this dominant cultural framework is mostly covered. They represent them as status quo of masses. As this high society culture of computer savvy’s is most popular, it becomes the indicator of quality. As the Internet societies are liked by most of the people they do have gone the cultural worth. Communication medium of this era is influencing most of the cultures of the world.

Being a member of Internet culture does not mean that we have lost identity in our own traditional culture.

Online Social Interactions – Social Media Relativism

On Internet, we interact with people having different customs, languages, music, behavior, festivals, and morals. Although we come to know a lot of details regarding them, sense of belongingness comes, when we interact with people of our own culture, family, and friends. One can argue that on Internet, these societies are specific groups and you can be a member of different groups at different kind of levels or sub-divisions. For instance, there would be a group of friends, co-workers, club members; there would be groups based on hobbies, special interest, fashion sense, ethnicity, nationality, religion, and sex. In a group, you share your ideas, beliefs, and opinion.

Online Group Identity – Social Media Relativism

Group identity and your identity are two different aspects. You have a choice to leave Internet Global cultural group anytime, or the membership becomes a less important aspect of your identity. These societies on Internet are completely neutral and may change with the advent of new technology.

In a group, your behavior may be:

Passive: Being an observer viewing what other are sharing?

Active: Replying to other experiences and ideas.

Interactive: You also take a step ahead and share your experiences.

Sharing new topics create uncertainty, people communicate to reduce it. On Internet society groups, it is interesting to note that people find it difficult to openly disagree with the majority of opinions and they adopt the dominant group views with conformity.

Modern Internet societies are the perfect platform, podium or forum, where the people wished to raise voice and also wish to get a voice heard. They form the glue that holds modern society together. People of similar taste and marketplace, find and get connected with each other. Thus, we can say that it is an emergence of cultural globalization.

Connecting Internationally – Social Media Relativism

Our sharing of ideas and values has global reach. International communication landscape had developed in which our interest towards International Affairs is increasing. International travel of cultural messages is more widespread. This is becoming the cry of many societal heads, as the internal message is not only traveling fast but also influencing the people, moreover westernizing the people. From the people’s angle, they feel connected to the other side of the globe, and global village is emerging.

Although with the use of technology, people are connected regardless of their country and origin, negative part is that it leads to weakening of social cohesion.

“People are connected to groups, not to society – Tribalism.”

These Internet societies are modern world tribes.