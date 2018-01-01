The Parallels Plesk Panel software package is a commercial web hosting automation program. Originally released under the U.S. Company Plesk Inc. and designed in Novosibirsk, Russia, Plesk was acquired by SWSoft in July 2003. SWSoft renamed themselves under the Parallels name in 2008.

Parallels Plesk Panel allows a server administrator to set up new websites, reseller accounts, e-mail accounts, and DNS entries through a web-based interface. The administrator can create client and site templates, which predetermine resource-allocation parameters for the domains and/or clients.

Parallels Plesk Panel for Linux/UNIX supports multiple POSIX platforms, including Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, Red Hat Linux, SUSE and Ubuntu etc.

Parallels Plesk Panel installs custom versions of or manages versions of MySQL and PostgreSQL databases, Apache Tomcat Java platform server, ColdFusion server, as well as Counterstrike and Battlefield 1942 game servers.

Plesk offers users the possibility to install web applications with just a few mouse clicks using the Application Packaging Standard.

Plesk control panel is designed to simplify the management and administration of web sites. Plesk control panel automates a large number of tasks, which can be completed with point and click simplicity. The interface is very user friendly.

Parallels Plesk control panel has a clean and easy to use interface. The control panel comes with many additional skins and even gives users the ability to design custom skins and manage them in the browser-based interface. In particular, the new desktop feature increases the usability and flexibility of the control panel significantly.

Plesk has been specifically designed to be the most stable and secure control panel available.

Not only does Plesk control panel contain new security measures but also, existing security features have been improved. The control panel’s redesigned subsystem improves overall system security.

The Benefits of Plesk Hosting

If you are interested in hosting a website, using Plesk hosting can be a good decision. Hosting a website can be a complicated process, but due to the simplicity of the Plesk control panel, the process can be much easier.

The Plesk hosting control panel has gone through several refinements over the years to make it an extremely user-friendly control panel. Many web hosting functions are rather complicated to complete manually, and this is where Plesk comes in. It automates these processes, while at the same time, providing a friendly interface for doing so.

Plesk hosting can make the process of hosting much more efficient and manageable. There are many things to keep track of in regards to web hosting, and having a central interface to manage all of the different hosting functions provides a lot of value to the user. With Plesk, it is possible to setup websites, email accounts, DNS entries, and much more all from an easy to understand web-based control panel.

The Plesk software package is also frequently updated to provide additional features that were previously unavailable. There are also many add-ons that can extend the functionality even further. Additionally, there is also a strong community built around the Plesk, which can prove to be useful if any problems are encountered.

Plesk hosting is a solid choice due to the fact that it provides a rich feature set, community support, and a history of being a stable product.