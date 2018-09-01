SmartPhone Remote Wipe To Save From Worst

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on SmartPhone Remote Wipe

SmartPhone Remote Wipe

The most valuable thing in your hand is a smartphone. It contains almost all of your information, which makes you care about it so that you don't leave it anywhere. Nowadays a mobile is like a goldmine of personal information which includes emails, SMS, Whatsapp messages, contacts and lot more.

If you lose your mobile or someone stole it, you feel almost screwed up. What if it goes into the hands of cybercriminals?

Preparations Can Save From Worst

At the moment you realize that now it is almost impossible to get the mobile back, start thinking of remotely erasing all its data. The strategy for doing so begins when you have the mobile, install and activate remote wipe software. Keep taking the backups periodically, from where you can reload anytime.

You can remotely wipe the whole thing through iCloud or Google.

Factory reset to iPhone remotely

Navigate to icloud.com/#find.

Click “Find my iPhone”.

Enter your Apple ID.

Choose iPhone from the All Devices list and click Erase iPhone.

All the data on lost or stolen iPhone will now be erased.

Remotely find, lock, or erase

The content below is taken from https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6160491

Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google Account. If you have more than one device, click the lost device at the top of the screen.

If your lost device has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that's on the main profile. The lost device gets a notification. On the map, see where the device is. The location is approximate and might not be accurate.

If your device can't be found, you'll see its last known location, if available. Pick what you want to do. If needed, first click Enable lock & erase. Play sound

Rings your device at full volume for 5 minutes, even if it's set to silent or vibrate.

Locks your device with your PIN, pattern, or password. If you don't have a lock, you can set one. To help someone return your device to you, you can add a message or phone number to the lock screen.

Permanently deletes all data on your device (but might not delete SD cards). After you erase, Find My Device won't work on the device.

Important: If you find your device after erasing, you'll likely need your Google Account password to use it again.