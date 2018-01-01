Linux Hosting Amazon

If you wish to know how your Linux server can be set up on Amazon's cloud in just an hour, then you are at the right place. Some people don't believe, but really its very simple and easy.

Various types of Linux servers are present in the market. Most complex ones, among them, requires that their users must be certified by Red Hat. Most of the Linux servers requires that users need to perform certain tasks, downloading of a distro, burning a CD, installing a new server, booting up new barebone servers.

TurnKey Linux, is the hardware or device which support a credit card or a web browser. Turnkey Linux can be run on the ordinary server, OpenVZ or OpenStack server or on the VMWare, easiest and prompt way to perform is to spin up the user's server on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2).

Now see how it Works:

Earlier, TurnKey Linux was developed on Ubuntu Linux 10.04. It provides more than 45 various servers which are always in a ready to use manner. It comprises of PHP, Perl, Python, MySQL (LAMP) stack; basic Linux Apache; communication systems; multiple content management systems including Joomla, Drupal, WordPress; ejabberd instant messaging; platforms for programming; Zimbra e-mail; basic office servers like primary domain controller for Windows networks and a file server. In simple words, whatever user required for a server, TurnKey probably fulfills all those.

If User wants to get off his own, see how it works..

First of all, User is required to register for an account. The registration process can be performed manually or he can login using OpenID.

After being registered or login successfully, in both the cases, User will be moved to a display where for the users' server resources will be set up on EC2. Moreover, to perform this, User is required to have an Amazon Web Services (AWS) account.

A process of Setting up an AWS account is as easy as setting up an Amazon account for purchasing the books. It is stated, if users have an Amazon account, they have cleared the halfway to get an AWS account. Once User has his AWS account, he needs to sign up for EC2 itself.

After this, User is asked to tell a method of payment for Amazon EC2 services. To avail these services, charges incurred for each and every hour. For instance, 9 cents per hour is charged for a small cloud server.

When all this gets done, a user is required to get his access credentials of AWS.

When User gets both, Access Key ID and Secret Access Key, he is ready to set up a server on EC2. He just needs to cut the alphanumeric keys and paste them into the field.

Next, User is required to choose the level of service he wishes. Suppose; you are just exploring. So, in that situation, you wish for the option of a hobby, or you will try the microservers. The Good thing is, TurnKey Linux will not charge anything from the user for its hobby option, but on the other hand, if a user is not using a micro-instance, Amazon incurred some charges. For absolute minimum payment, a micro-server option is the best. With that, Amazon will not charge anything from the user during the first year of micro-servers usage.

Next, User can enable backup on a Simple Storage Service S3 cloud of Amazon or can start setting up their first server. Amazon and TurnKey provide 10GB from the free S3 storage to the starters so that there setting up of S3 backup can be skipped by them until and unless they know that User got his desired server, with whom he really wish to work with.

On the next page, User is required to pick the server which he wishes for a run from the given drop-down menu.

In the next step, User will decide on few things like which Amazon EC2 cloud site will be used by him, what will be the size of the server, what will be the servers internet name and so on.

Now User is required to choose its root and password of application. It is not compulsory but still, it is highly recommended.

Now user needs to press the launch button.

After button being pressed, a server will start launching. When the server initially launches, most of the latest patches will be installed by the server on an automated basis. TurnKey Linux always keeps the server updated.

Users server has their own capacity of CPU, RAM, Disk space and for all this, TurnKey takes care of everything.

A user can tune his firewall when all the patches are installing. Good thing is that appliances of the TurnKey Linux come with all the essential network ports which are open for it so that they can perform their jobs and the other ones are closed.

Now Server is ready to go.

Means Web site and users server as well is ready to go. Moreover, a user can get to its Webmin administration display also.

So, here the process ends. Also, a user will see that in just one hour, everything is done and maximum time spent on setting up of the screenshots.

So, overall it's very simple and really easy. A user will move from zero to a Linux server which is ready to use on the Amazon cloud.