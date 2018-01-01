Managed Web Hosting Edge

Managed web hosting is known as an extended version of dedicated hosting service. A managed hosting service is when the web host manages the dedicated server. Such hosting is appropriate for large businesses with a strong online presence. Managed web hosting is also known as ‘a transformed dedicated server equipped with extensive features and support.' It has some of the features of a dedicated server that it takes care of setup, installing software, monitoring security, technical support and regular backups required to focus on increasing business.

Managed hosting makes the user get rid of botheration and support costs connected with running your server. The intricate task of server administration is thus managed by the web host rather than by the company in managed hosting. In dedicated servers, the web host, in general, offers a choice of operating system, routing gear, network connection, etc. but in managed hosting more is provided by the web hosts. For websites that have outgrown shared hosting account and is a requirement of dedicated resources, and customized software installations, along with for those sites that want the security of being the only one accessing the server, managed servers are the right choice. Customers that expect performance, reliability and security of dedicated server minus day-to-day hassles linked with a server or other technical problems are suitable for managed server solutions.

The edge of managed hosting are:

Security: With open networks for all customers, suppliers and traders come the risk of security breaches handled appropriately. This complex task entrusted to the web host in case of managed hosting services. Data Assurance: Daily data backup ensures the customer that sensitive data is safe with data storage that is flexible. Server administration: The web hosts provide, maintenance and monitoring of server and technical complexities is provided by web hosts thus, saving the company from pricey system management resources. Network management: The web hosts undertake the accountability for software, hardware, and processes, along with the infrastructure investments. Customer Support: Premium and customized customer support to meet managed environment and requirements provided. Support staff is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and accessed via phone, email, or live chat. Flexible packages: Companies are free to choose and select the plans that are flexible enough to meet their budgetary requirements. Efficient troubleshooting: Problems related to hardware or software are detected and cured by the web host promptly. It assures the client to benefit uninterrupted service for thriving trading. Constant Monitoring: Simultaneous server and network connection monitoring by both automated and human systems prevent any troubles that can hamper the business. Assurance of quality: For ensuring reliability and compatibility, web hosts provide high-quality hardware. Regular upgrades: The web host provides regular hardware updates with an additional cost as per the contract terms and conditions.

Managed web hosting is something essential for major large companies that have a vast web presence and hoarded with a lot of traffic. Hosts provide the customers with a graphic user interface with inbuilt monitoring tools to ensure control and flexibility and better risk management. Some of best USA managed to host providers are:- Inmotion hosting, Hostmonster, GoDaddy, Liquidweb, Hivelocity, and Ipage. These providers are USA based providers which offers top notch packages for fulfilling their customers need.