ROI Tracking Tools To Measure Traffic on Website

Keyword Tracking Using ROI Tracking Tools

Several tracking tools measure the traffic coming to your website. They identify what search engines and what keywords have brought that traffic. These ROI tracking tools provide information:

what the visitor do online, including page visits, time spent, actions and so on.

Valuable and relevant information for e-commerce sites or query or contact form.

You will have to find your survey methodologies to relate the traffic history to the revenue results.

Measure ROI

The key determinant to formulate strategies is to ascertain the ROI from the plan. There seems to be a surfeit of techniques, suggestions, and tips for SEO. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Moreover, the importance of each option linked closely to objective, and consequently budget concerning management time and expenditure. How do you use ROI Tracking Tools?

Reports

Americans conduct an estimated 790 million searches per week, according to research from ComScore Media Metrix. The Yankee Group says only 20% of U.S. companies tracking their search referrals. They measure performance beyond the initial click-through to the website. It is shallow. The key to a successful search engine marketing strategy is constant testing, revising and optimizing based on metrics. To maximize your ROI, measure the performance beyond click-through. By measuring the complete interaction of your visitors with your site from acquisition to conversion to retention.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Using ROI Tracking Tools

Search engine marketing is similar to advertising and other marketing campaigns. The marketing people interested in knowing the results of any campaign regarding an increase in company revenues. Name recognition, brand image creation, and other outcomes are important; however, the bottom line is sales. ROI should determine your website's conversion rate regarding the ability to persuade visitors to take the desired action.

At the same time, the success regarding an increase in sales depends on several other factors. The search engine marketing effort is to bring the right targeted visitor and bring the visitor to the right section at the right time. Converting such a targeted visitor to a customer is not within the ambit of SEO.

Compare search engine optimization other options for online advertising and promotion

Jupiter Research predicts that by 2006 the spending on Email marketing shall be $ 9.4 billion. Whereas, the spending on online advertisements shall be $ 15.6 billion. On digital marketing initiatives such as campaigns, promotions, sweepstakes, coupons, etc. shall be around $ 19.3 billion.

Typically the cost of optimization for a small to the mid-sized site through a firm may run from a few thousand dollars to over $ 50000 for a large site.

Compare costs per click or costs per thousand impressions for search engine optimization vis-a-vis other forms of advertising

The CPM for search engines is certainly higher, but then it leads to targeted impressions. Thus it is important to look at targeting and conversion rates, not just CPM. Clickthrough rates for ad banners, in general, can be as low as 0.4 to 0.5%. Conversion rates would show you what percentage of visitors resulted in business. As discussed below, easily done in e-commerce sites.

Cost per click for relevant keywords could be as high as $ 0.50 to $ 5 or $ 10. The average bid reported according to one source is $0.73 per click (for Overture). Thus this is already lower than the cost per visitor for online ad banners. Overture can only cater to a small percentage of search traffic, while Google, Yahoo, and others comprise the larger portion; thus it can be said with certainty that SEO is the most cost-effective ROI generator.

ROI Tracking Tools

Doubleclick's DART

Paid placement, and advertising ROI tracking tool

It generates web-based reports on CPC, ROID, media cost, gross sales and net profit.

Find such tools suited to online merchant sites.

WebTrends from NetIQ

Offers server-based software

Determine how many visitors are coming, from where what they're doing, and

Which search engines are sending the most traffic?

Along with which phrases drive the most traffic from each search engine.

HitBox from WebSideStory

It uses a different data collection method, by enabling site owners to add code to their site. It tracks the same type of information that the WebTrends product does.

Urchin

It is another useful measuring and tracking tool.