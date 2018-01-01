Java:

Java is a general-purpose, contemporary, class-based, object-oriented computer programming language that is explicitly designed to have as little application dependencies as possible.

JavaServer Pages (JSP):

It is a technology that helps software developers to create vigorously created web pages based on HTML, XML, or other document types.

Java Servlet Technology:

A Java Servlet is a Java object that retorts to HTTP requests. It runs inside a Servlet container. A Servlet is a fragment of a Java web application. A Servlet container may run numerous web applications at the same time, each having multiple servlets running inside.

Java Servlet technology was formed as a portable mode to deliver vigorous, user-leaning content.

Now we will deal with our main topic i.e. Java Web Hosting. Java Hosting permits us to host our web-application generated with Java Server Pages and Java Servlet technologies. The virtuous thing about Java Hosting is that it will develop with us, so that we need not to rebuild or redeploy our staple applications.The saccharine part of Java Web Hosting is its expediency as well as general acceptability. Java Web Hosting is simple, very multipurpose, cross-platform enabled and a virtual tag-based language based system that permits us to build and design a number of applications like:

Bit and vector maps.

Side applications for web forms and forums.

Online poll and selling points.

Boosted database ability.

Mass e-mail facility.

MS Office functionalities.

XML operations.

Before signing up for this type of Hosting, a webmaster will have to ensure that whether this Hosting is giving us the following facilities or not. These facilities are:

Uptime guarantee:

The minimum uptime guarantee should be not less than 99% per month.

Minimum server application specifications:

A PIV-2.4GHz with 2048MB RAM based engine with mirrored RAID 1 SATA Arrays enabled servers.

Software Options:

RedHat Enterprise Linux ES 3 running on Apache v1.3x as the web server or PHP 4.4.x,, MySQL 5.0.x, Tomcat 5.5.x and Perl 5.8.x.

Multi-platform Capability:

It should deal with a single deployment platform for many Web services, JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java Servlet technologies, NSAPI and CGI.

Reverse Proxy Ability:

It should also offer built-in HTTP reverse-proxy capabilities to provide a highly scalable HTTP front-end to application servers or other HTTP origin servers

Virtual Server Support:

The server should have its own IP address, port, document root, log files, and other related tools

Data Encryption and Security:

All significant database and folders must be secured with an advanced Access Control Lists (ACLs)

JMX Based Management Infrastructure:

The JMX feature offers the essential tools for building distributed, web-based, modular and dynamic solutions for managing and monitoring various devices, applications, and service-driven networks.

Java SE 5.0 Support:

The Java web-hosting server that you choose must provide support for Java SE 5.0 that is the latest standard for a web-hosting server.

URL Redirection:

This is a valuable efficacy for a web server and we have to make sure that we are requesting for this exclusive feature with our web host.

Enhanced Security:

A classic Java Web Hosting will provide a wide variety of technologies that allows data encryption and validation, request authentication, and server process protection.

Advantages Of Java Web Hosting

The advantages of Java Web Hosting are:

v Java Web Hosting is ultra-portable.

v Java Web Hosting is truthfully object oriented.

v Java Web Hosting is pretty valuable for adapting advanced developmental techniques.

v It will also help both in web development, as well as using user-friendly applications.

Types Of Java Web Hosting

Following are the types of Java Web Hosting:

Shared Java Hosting

The concept of Shared Hosting is just similar to the concept of Shared Java Hosting.As Sharing of resources is the common principle of both the Shared Hosting and Shared Java Hosting.Thus,the type of hosting in which all web sites are commonly hosted, on one server, and they share the resources of that server, including IP addresses, bandwidth etc by using JSPs and Java Servlet technologies is termed as Shared Java Hosting.Bulk e-mailing is not practised in such type of hosting.

VPS Java Hosting

These are truly virtual partitions on one machine. It permits for fully distinct accounts for all users with their own isolated spaces. This is a low cost, but superior than shared service. Furthermost java hosting companies denote to them as virtual dedicated servers, each virtual server having its own IP address.

Dedicated Java Hosting

Dedicated servers are the most expensive java hosting solutions around. Here the entire server is just reserved for our website so we end up bearing the costs of the server. If we need to install of the shelf software or custom applications and are needed to restart the JVM now and again for execution of the new applications. This is possible only when we have full access to our account with complete feature control.

Thus, the ability of Java Web Hosting to use JSPs to form and maintain the web pages is proving to be its great advantage.