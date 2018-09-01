Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Encrypt Drive, Files, Folders or Documents

IT Security strategy

The business management always remains concerned regarding the security of files and documents. They often face privacy and security challenges. Hence want to keep sensitive or commercial data safe not only from thieves but also from the rival businesses. They encrypt their files locally and on the cloud. Hence setup the encrypted container within an encrypted drive to keep their sensitive data.

Tools for Encrypt Drive, Files or Documents Locally

File Vault : Build-in encrypt solution on Mac Systems

: Build-in encrypt solution on Mac Systems Best Crypt by Jetico : creates multiple encrypted containers on the drive mounted as virtual drives on the system. Its supported on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The program supports AES, CAST, Twofish, Blowfish, Serpent and several other algorithms.

: creates multiple encrypted containers on the drive mounted as virtual drives on the system. Its supported on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The program supports AES, CAST, Twofish, Blowfish, Serpent and several other algorithms. cryptsetup: Linux Supported and supports TrueCrypt disk formats and others

Challenger : Free to use and well-supported on windows to encrypt files, folders, and drive.

: Free to use and well-supported on windows to encrypt files, folders, and drive. AES Crypt : File system encryption available for desktop and mobile operating system. The user right-clicks files on the network to encrypt and decrypt.

: File system encryption available for desktop and mobile operating system. The user right-clicks files on the network to encrypt and decrypt. Ax Crypt : Encrypt files using AES 128-bit encryption and support key-files

: Encrypt files using AES 128-bit encryption and support key-files Disk Cryptor : To encrypt system or non-system partitions and external storages devices like USB on Windows.

: To encrypt system or non-system partitions and external storages devices like USB on Windows. BitLocker : claimed to be built-in for law enforcement and other agencies. It comes with recover key functionality stored on Microsoft servers. The program is supported by Windows 7 Pro, Vista, and Ultimate, Windows, 8.1 Pro and Enterprise and Window 10 Pro.

Encrypt drive, files or folders on Cloud

Encrypt sensitive files before securing them on Google Drive, Amazon, iCloud or Dropbox. Check for cloud services storing data in an encrypted format, and only the user has keys to decrypt them.

Google and Microsoft One Drive use AES-256 and RSA encryption.

Either the cloud provider provides a secured link or uses secure web connections such as TLS (Transport layer security) encryption to transfer data from user local machine to cloud server. Further on the server, data is encrypted.

The most daunting task is managing encryption keys and separating it from encrypted data, storing it on a remote location. A backup of the key stored in case of disaster and audited regularly. Most providers set the keys to expire and provide master and recovery keys multi-factor authentication.

Encryption introduces latency, so companies classify and identify data which need encryption. The proper strategy made so that encryption does not negatively impact business processes. The data in transit, use and rest protected by encrypting it before uploading to cloud storage.