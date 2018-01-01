Hosting Cancellation

Cancellations and Refunds

The CP Web Hosting company reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or otherwise restrict access to the account at any time with or without notice.

The customer agrees to supply appropriate payment for the services received from CP Web Hosting, in advance of the time period during which such services are provided. Furthermore, agree that until and unless notify CP Web Hosting of desire to cancel any or all services received, those services will be billed on a recurring basis.

Cancellations must be done in writing via the cancellation provided.

Once the company receive a cancellation and confirms all necessary information via e-mail, inform in writing (typically email) that account has been canceled.

A cancellation confirmation would contain a ticket/tracking number in the subject for reference, and for verification purposes. A customer should immediately receive an automatic “Your request has been received…” email with a tracking number. An employee confirms request (and process cancellation) shortly thereafter. If a client does not hear back from the company or do not receive the automatic confirmation email within a few minutes after submitting your cancellation, the customer should contact the company immediately.

The company requires that cancellations of service done through the online form from client area to

(a) confirm identity

(b) confirm in writing that customer prepared for all files/emails to be removed, and

(c) document the request.

This process reduces the likelihood of mistakes, fraudulent/malicious requests, and ensures customer aware that the files, emails, and account may be removed immediately after a cancellation request is processed.

Exchange rate fluctuations for international payments are constant and unavoidable. All refunds are processed in U.S. dollars and will reflect the exchange rate in effect on the date of the refund. All refunds are subject to this fluctuation and CP Web Hosting company is not responsible for any change in exchange rates between time of payment and time of refund.

Customers may cancel at any time via a Cancellation. CP Web Hosting gives you an conditional 18 day money back guarantee on managed shared hosting, and reseller solutions for any customer who paid the first invoice with a credit card or with Paypal.

Cancellations requested after the initial 18 days for Shared and Reseller accounts will go into effect on the renewal date for that particular hosting package. Unless specifically requested, the account will remain active until the period expires. If the account is eligible, any request for a refund outside of the initial 18 day period will be given on a prorated basis with any previous extended term discount withheld. Refunds are to be determined once the account has been canceled. Payments older than 30 days may require a refund via PayPal or mailed check due to our merchant account policies and procedures.

The following methods of payments are non-refundable, and refunds will be posted as a credit to the hosting account:

Bank Wire Transfers

Western Union Payments

Checks

Money orders

There are no refunds on dedicated servers, administrative fees, and install fees for custom software.

Purchases made for .com, .net., and .org domain names are non-refundable.

Only first-time accounts are eligible for a refund. For example, if you’ve had an account with us before, cancelled and signed up again, you will not be eligible for a refund or if you have opened a second account with us.

Violations of the Terms of Service will waive the refund policy.

Money back Guarantee

On dedicated servers no full refund will be honored — the 30 day money back guarantee does not apply. We reserve the right to refund a prorated amount or no refund at all.

Each of CP Web Hosting’s managed shared, VPS, and reseller servers carry a 30 day unconditional money back guarantee on them. If you are not completely satisfied with our services within the first 45 days of your service, you will be given a full refund of the contract amount. Remember, this is only for monthly shared or reseller packages and does not apply to dedicated servers, administrative fees, install fees for custom software, or domain name purchases.

CP Web Hosting will not activate new orders or activate new packages for customers who have an outstanding balance with CP Web Hosting. For a new order to be setup or a new package to be activated, you must have a balance of $0.00, unless otherwise stated by CP Web Hosting in writing.