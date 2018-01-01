Web Hosting Monitoring Tools for Enhanced Statistics

Web Hosting providers is offering some utilities and features to client with every hosting plan whether dedicated hosting or shared hosting. Beside other features, web hosting monitoring tools are available.

Web hosting monitoring tools is most available feature beyond other features. These tools help business organizations not only to understand customer but make owners to focus of their online business. There are some advantages that monitoring tools providing business houses:-

User can't monitor website for 24 hours but it is important for webmasters to generate revenue from their websites and to fix things during downtime unless will suffer with huge revenue loss. Anyone who are not making revenue from website then from reputation point of view site will go down for hours.

Many benefits of Online Monitoring Tools:

Website is microscopic platform used to create bridge between potential users and services. If one is offering quality services visitors will visit website again and again. To control and track traffic on website visitor traffic makes tough for website administrators. If someone want to try manually it becomes tougher. Monitoring tools help to track visitor traffic and create log file of related records on website. Records have some information such as:

Number of visitors on website. Part of website has more visited. Piece of content has frequently downloaded.

Precise Statistics

For webmasters these tools are very helpful and important. Website insight from these tools is very important in nature. Analyzed data is available in many forms like web server log files and web hosting logs etc. Several solutions related to analytics are available through which web hosting data will be played by webmasters. To analyze traffic details these data are helpful to convey information quickly about website activities.

Security check tools:

If website will be exposed to outside world then there should be possibility of threats. Malware attacks can be injurious to useful information stored on website. Best hosting service provider provides infrastructure, best count of work and data center support with appropriate security tools. It prevents any website attack which is not reliable or introduction of SQL from sources.

Some Online Monitoring Tools Brief Description:

Pingdom : It is important for paid monitoring services market, offering free account. Free service lets anyone to monitor only single website because it come with free iPhone app and provides a solution to monitor status of website.

Uptrends : Free options are suited to make available uptime info instead an alert-based service. Once the button is embedded on website, this tool is used to monitor website uptime on every 30 minutes from worldwide checkpoints.

Status of unlimited websites will be checked by this tool for every 15 minutes. It gives alert clients via SMS or e-mail about any kind of trouble. Daily uptime report is generated with 2-week history. Besides these also, service is used to add default, emergency alert schedules and backup according to preferences.