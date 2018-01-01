Reliable Hosting is necessary for E-commerce. This hosting has mainly following characteristics such as scalable, flexible, safe and cost-effective. Nowadays eCommerce hosting is becoming more famous and important, but e-commerce cloud hosting is being used more frequently.

Through this article, you will get a clear picture of eCommerce cloud hosting, its features, and benefits along with a list of e-commerce cloud hosting service providers.

E-commerce Cloud Hosting: – Overview

According to recent research, the performance of webshop is vital for success. Delay of one second may result in 7% less turnover. Through Webshop, traffic can fluctuate heavily. This will lead to a successful campaign, special offer or email newsletter. E-commerce cloud hosting is not a general solution; it is needed to be optimized for the type of eCommerce software. Moreover, optimized e-commerce hosting solutions available for almost every webshop.

E-commerce cloud hosting does not require any long-term contracts or advance investment in IT infrastructure.

E-commerce Cloud Hosting: Features

Administration Console – All hosting servers on eCommerce cloud platform are managed with the help of cloud console. Through this, customers can operate 20 servers and applications.

– All hosting servers on eCommerce cloud platform are managed with the help of cloud console. Through this, customers can operate 20 servers and applications. Speedy Hosting Stack – Combination of Apache, Memcached, and Nginx makes e-commerce websites 100% faster. Redis and Varnish caches can make stores rapidly.

– Combination of Apache, Memcached, and Nginx makes e-commerce websites 100% faster. Redis and Varnish caches can make stores rapidly. Dedicated and Secure Server – Security is a prime factor for every eCommerce websites. That’s why almost all e-commerce hosting providers offer dedicated servers on hosting platform. This can be done easily by cloud engineers who keep a close eye on all customer’s server and continuously patch OS and firmware.

– Security is a prime factor for every eCommerce websites. That’s why almost all e-commerce hosting providers offer dedicated servers on hosting platform. This can be done easily by cloud engineers who keep a close eye on all customer’s server and continuously patch OS and firmware. SSL Integration – SSL certification is compulsory for e-commerce websites. Customers can deploy SSL certificated on their website via cloud console. After this, a server is competent of hosting multiple websites protected with SSL.

– SSL certification is compulsory for e-commerce websites. Customers can deploy SSL certificated on their website via cloud console. After this, a server is competent of hosting multiple websites protected with SSL. Speed- frequent and speedy response is most important aspects of customer experience. Slow downtime may distract customer especially an e-commerce site. Cloud platforms are developed to provide optimal speed and performance. A number of providers offer most advanced technology, 24-hour technical support and latest designed equipment ensuring the rapid processing and delivering of information.

is most important aspects of customer experience. Slow downtime may distract customer especially an e-commerce site. Cloud platforms are developed to provide optimal speed and performance. A number of providers offer most advanced technology, 24-hour technical support and latest designed equipment ensuring the rapid processing and delivering of information. Scalability– Cloud platform feature servers eCommerce website to meet customer demand quickly. Hosting providers keep an eye especially during holidays when online shopping increases drastically. Moreover, through cloud hosting platform, providers can scale their demands easily.To accommodate increased traffic, companies may force to deal with slow load times or purchase additional equipment.

Why has Ecommerce Hosting Providers Adopted Cloud?

E-commerce cloud hosting delivers deployment models for IT resources, marketing, management and other issues. Enterprises can easily set up hardware and software environment along with IaaS or SaaS model of cloud. This can be done without any investment in labor and capital.

Cloud hosting platform has introduced benefits to data security also. It minimizes the risk of data theft, damage or leakage. It stores client's data and saves it in case of computer damaged or lost. The beauty of cloud platform is that data safety monitoring can be done easily. Thus, companies do not need to worry about the security of data.

Conclusion:

Overall, e-commerce application model based on cloud computing which includes high-speed computing capabilities, mass data storage and sharing mode of resources as well. This excellent technology has opened new space for the smooth development of eCommerce cloud hosting. Therefore, cloud technologies became sophisticated and a number of cloud computing applications increased day by day.