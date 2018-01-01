The Best Domain Name to Settle

.com Vs .net

When seeking domain names most people get confused over whether to settle for a dot com address or a dot net one.

There are a few important facts that one needs to realize before they opt for a dot net address. Quite often when people need to commit the address of a website to memory, they will not remember the dot net and the first place they will check is the given address with a dot com ending. Many times when they do not find it there, they will hardly ever think of using dot net to repeat the search. That is a lost visitor and maybe even a potential client.

What is even more worrying is that there is increasing evidence to suggest that an increasing number of people end up at a website after hearing about it either from a friend or acquaintance or by seeing an advertisement on Television or hearing about it on a radio or reading something about the site. When committing the website address to memory very few will distinctly remember the dot net address if that is the domain name that you have chosen.

Exhaustive efforts should be made to try and secure a dot com domain before you give up and move to dot net. For example, you can try and search for abandoned domain names. In fact by making an effort to be really creative and not hurrying the process, it is quite possible to secure a reasonably good dot com domain. You can be sure that it will be well worth the extra effort and time you put into it which will result in better success when you begin to seek traffic. Of course, if you just cannot get a dot com domain, a dot net one is a good second choice.