HTML5 Hosting

HTML Hyper Text Markup Language is a programming language which is used to build web pages for the websites. The basic features of HTML5 as given below:

Offline – To improve an application’s performance by storing data in the cache and make data persistent between user sessions and when reloading and restoring pages.

HTML5 presentation using reveal.js.

The first step is to create an HTML file and save it as index.html.

Then copy the reveal.js files to the same directory of our HTML file,

Now we need to write our original HTML5 markup

With our initial markup ready we include the reveal.js base style sheet and script file plus the default theme style sheet.

We need to add the HeadJS JavaScript loader to manage reveal.js plugins.

The style sheets go directly below the title tag, while the script files included before the closing body tag.

The fourth step is to create the elements for our slides

After that, we initialize the reveal.js JavaScript object, right after the reveal.js script tag.

For the last step, open index.html using the browser of your choice and check out how our initial HTML5 presentation looks.

HTML5 Benefits

the dynamic or responsive presentation that responds to mobile and desktop layouts

display artwork, photography, and other kinds of content

discover how to structure the HTML and slide content

design the navigation to react to clicks, keyboard input, and swipe gestures and

use CSS to customize the slide display for different screens and animated transitions,

Creating an Advanced Responsive Presentation to enhance the web presentation slides includes:

Structuring an HTML5 slideshow

Creating the default slide appearance

Using query to display the current page

Adding swipe gestures for mobile

Creating a pauses screen

Translating your ideas into CSS

Using media queries to adjust the layout.