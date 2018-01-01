Best Business Web Hosting Provider

The decision to choose the best web hosting service plays an important role in the success of your business. All the technicalities handled by the business web host free the customer for other important tasks. The best web hosting provider ensures that the website created is visible to clients and is updated as and when required. The best business web hosting services provider with many additional and useful features like domain name searching, website creation and tools designing. Such commercial web hosting portrays as a one-stop destination for all the essentials for getting business into the digital world.

Certain loopholes that wreak havoc on computers gaining access to the websites filled with security features that protect websites from cybercriminals and malware or virus. The best business web hosting companies feature Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate for obtaining data when transmitted to and from the website. Online IT support provided to small businesses for getting a site up and running.

Types of Web hosting

Shared web hosting or virtual hosting involves sharing web hosting service along with numerous websites at one time. Instead of owning a dedicated server for one website, each site has its section in the server. The task of hardware and maintenance costs not borne as in the case of dedicated server. Dedicated hosting, is when a business lets out an entire server for own use and in colocation hosting own dedicated server is placed in someone else's data center. When company houses its server, it is in-house hosting. The cheapest one is shared hosting.

Pricing

The cost depends on storage space requirements, website tools, and some email accounts along with some sites to be hosted. In particular, monthly fees for disk space, bandwidth transfer, unlimited domains and email accounts range from $2 – 10 monthly. Small web hosting packages are ample for small businesses with a single website and those having multiple sites or those looking for expansion may find that a robust or unlimited package is best suited and proves to be cost-effective.

Pros and cons of Web hosting

For small businesses, there are many benefits of using a Web hosting service. Small businesses take up no added costs as the web hosting service deals with first buying and maintenance of equipment.

The major downside is that small business sharing server space with other small businesses which always involves risk. The way out is to use a dedicated server, but that costs much more than the shared one. So, affordability also plays a prominent role in selecting a good web host. Not all web hosting services have reliable service.

Web hosting service: What to look

The selection of best web hosting for business should rely on the track record and not wholly on a cost basis. Various factors considered while choosing a web host. The package offered should fit the client’s specific needs, necessary tools and services along with constant support added features. Storage and bandwidth need matter to websites with websites with many pages.

Business owners pounce on sites that provide website building, one-click installation of supported apps, integrated control panel for easy management and email functionality. For advanced use, the services rendered should be custom CRON jobs (Linux command for automatically scheduling repetitive tasks), script library, raw access logs and customizable error pages along with sufficient server access options.

Technical support matters a lot for small businesses. Provided via phone, live chat, and email. Forums, video tutorials, guides, and information resources enable new users to wade through the process of getting sites up and running.

Factors Businesses look into Business Web Hosting Provider

Offering excellent web hosting service

An easy contract, no business wish to get trapped in non-sense agreement

Reasonable and flexible renewal for services and add-on-features

Easy Quitting Option

No compromise in hosting features or quality

Robust and Secure : For online business or E-commerce website accepting online payments, reliable and secure data centers required. An online store owner is responsible for the sensitive information. Find the data centers location.

: For online business or E-commerce website accepting online payments, reliable and secure data centers required. An online store owner is responsible for the sensitive information. Find the data centers location. Scalable to handle massive traffic and more extensive needs

All around 24.7.365 reliable support via Phone, Trouble Ticket System, Social Media platforms, Live Chat, and Forums.

100% uptime SLA

Choose branded company with good hosting reviews available on various reviewing websites

Provides a web-based easy to use graphical interface and automation tool suite. The platform manages web resources from the single location. The resources include email accounts, FTP accounts, disk space monitoring, create backups and bandwidth monitoring. The various control panel offered: cPanel, Plesk, ISPConfig, Ajenti, Kloxo, Open Panel

Business Web Hosting Provider – What if your decision is not correct?

Poor hosting servers lead some online businesses to crumble even before they get properly launched

Business sticks in messy situation due to poor performance of inadequate and inefficient services

Your customers see you as a tricky business and you may lose them

Business Web Hosting Provider – What can lead you to take the bad decision?

Free hosting or cheap hosting

Unlimited resources, which although may not be there

False promises