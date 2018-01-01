Control Panel Hosting (CP Hosting)

A web hosting control panel is a web-based platform which is able to manage one’s web services under a single location. It can manage email accounts, FTP accounts, disk space monitoring, create backups and bandwidth monitoring. The web hosting control panels give a unique solution to Linux newbies to host multiple websites on VPS and dedicated servers. The web hosting control panels give a unique solution to Linux newbies to host multiple websites on VPS and dedicated servers.

There are some most preferred open source/paid control panels:

cPanel Plesk ISPConfig Ajenti Kloxo Open Panel

Which one to go? : –

cPanel is a Linux-based web hosting control panel with an easy to use graphical interface and automation tool suite which is designed to make website hosting simpler. It functions according to the needs of administrators, end-user website managers.

Plesk provides the ability to configure and maintain Windows or Linux servers. WordPress tools make use of the Plesk12 enhanced server to site security features.

The features of Control Panel are:

Common line access: Plesk and cPanel both offer command line access. cPanel has API-based access and command line access both. Plesk has command line access tool called the Panel Action Log Command Line Access tool. Removing Panel: Removing cPanel requires reformatting the server and reinstalling the OS. To remove Plesk Uninstall scripts are available. Ease of use: cPanel collects functions into high-level groups that include preferences, files, logs, domains, security and software services. Plesk is divided into functions that have statistical and resource usage, websites, mail, application, and statistics.

Benefits:

Plesk control panel is provided with Windows. It is cost effective and allows users to automate tasks and upgrade components easily at times automatically. For host servers, it is a secure platform than cPanel. Technical support for Plesk is easier to understand and not very technical in comparison to cPanel. Plesk can be used for both Linux and Windows servers, whereas cPanel can be used mainly with Linux web servers. Plesk works on a cloud where several servers and sites are there. The stability of Plesk control panel is appreciable as with the use of Plesk it is very easy for anyone to manage multiple accounts on one single server.

What Plesk lacks:



Plesk has some disadvantages:-

Difficulty in big tasks: It is very difficult to complete a big task such as many thousands of unique files from a directory which have to select and move slowly. Fixing permission issues: It is difficult to manage and check permissions of files which have changed through a control panel. Server security: The control panel is based on the server and relies easily on software and hardware. So, there is a chance of DDOS attack easily.

Conclusion:

The right control panel makes a large difference for users. Plesk and cPanel both have great features and are similar in many functions. They both have different security methods which are used in different ways.