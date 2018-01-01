BULK DOMAIN REGISTRATION

A domain name is the address that people use to find you or your company on the web. Put simply, it's the URL that you type in the browser's address bar to go to a specific website.

A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet. Domain names are formed by the rules and procedures of the Domain Name System (DNS).

A domain name registry is a database of all domain names registered in a top-level domain. A registry operator, also called a network information center (NIC), is the part of the Domain Name System (DNS) of the Internet that keeps the database of domain names, and generates the zone files which convert domain names to IP addresses. Each NIC is an organization that manages the registration of Domain names within the top-level domains for which it is responsible, controls the policies of domain name allocation, and technically operates its top-level domain. It is potentially distinct from a domain name registrar.

Domain names are managed under a hierarchy headed by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), which manages the top of the DNS tree by administrating the data in the root name servers.

You can set up a website and have full DNS (domain name service) control over it, pointing it at any URL you like. You can also use it for a lot of other things, such as:

Send mail – use your email address as a webmail account or forward emails to another address. This is particularly useful because if you happen to change your ISP (Internet Service Provider) you won't have to send emails to inform people you have changed your address. Start blogging – publish photos, ideas and thoughts on your own personalized blog. Publish a webpage instantly – create your free homepage or get a unique website up and running in minutes using our fantastic, easy to use Instant Site builder tool. Park it – maybe you haven't decided what to do with your new domain name. Don't worry, there's no rush. You can leave it parked with us for the time of your registration.

A domain extension describes the ending of a domain name; these can also be referred to as the tld (top level domain), suffix, or domain root.

.com, .net, .org, & .co.uk are all examples of domain extensions. It is common for websites to register the same domain name with multiple domain extensions; increasing the likelihood of a visitor finding the way to your site, and protecting your brand.

Our convenient bulk domain name registration process provides savings to the customer.

With this process you may register variations of your domain name to increase traffic, and purchase multiple top level domain name extensions of your company domain to protect your brand identity.

Bulk pricing will be applied based upon the total number of domains in your list — no matter which domain extensions are selected.

Bulk domain registration means ordering many domain names or buying many domain names by one person or one institute at a time. Bulk domain registrations are cheap as companies give discount on that.

Registering Multiple Domain Names individually is usually a very lengthy process, as it requires the user to enter the same information continuously. To shorten the process of registering several domains at a single go, you can try Bulk Domain registration with bulk domain tool. By using this tool you can check the availability of multiple domain names at the single click of the button. The tool allows you to search the availability of multiple domains with different TLDs (Top-level domains), such as .com, .org, .net, .in and many others. The tool enables you to search a number of domain names in real time and allows you to find the right domain names for your businesses. By registering multiple domain names you can easily protect and boost your brand and also prevent cyber squatters from caching in with your brand value. You can also avoid having any trademark and ownership problems by registering Bulk Domains.