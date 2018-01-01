VPS Hosting India

Virtual Private Server

A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine sold as a service by Internet hosting services. VPS runs its copy of operating system and offers the facility of superuser-level access operating system to its customers. It helps the customers to install almost any software that runs on that OS.

Virtual Server

A virtual server is a server at someone else's location which is shared by multiple Web site owners. Moreover, each owner can use and administer it as though they had complete control of the server.

Cloud VPS Hosting

Cloud VPS is the number one cloud provider. Whether you need a single machine or a complex load-balanced cluster, its flexible cloud helps you to create the Virtual Private Servers (VPSes), and Cloud Storage helps you to store your data quickly and securely.

Dedicated Server Hosting

A dedicated server is a single computer in a network reserved for serving the needs of the network. Like, some systems require that one computer is set aside to manage communications between all the other computers. A dedicated server could also be a computer that manages printer resources.

For many purposes, VPS are functionally equivalent to a dedicated physical server. They are software-defined and can be much more easily created and configured. Their price is much lower than an equivalent physical server. However, as they share the underlying physical hardware with other VPSs, its performance may be lower, and it also may depend on the workload of other instances on the same hardware node.

A virtual private server web hosting (VPS) is a method of dividing a physical server computer into multiple servers. It's each part has the appearance and capabilities of running on its dedicated machine.

VPS Hosting Features

VPS Hosting has various features; some of them are –

It offers a balance between the control and power of a dedicated server.

It provides its service at a very reasonable price as compared to shared web hosting.

It offers developers and web hosting resellers a great way of optimizing hosting investments.

Each space of the hardware has its server software, mail server, and independent software instances and services.

It reduces the compromise that shared web hosting has. It does not have to share resources, share applications and environment with a large number of other users in the same directory.

VPS offers a definite benefit in security and performance as compared to shared web hosting.

VPS Hosting India

In India, there are various web hosting companies which offer the facility of VPS hosting. They offer different plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. They provide excellent technical support system also. Their technical support staffs are knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. Many of them offer the money back guarantee too. These companies offer complete packages that fulfill not only your hosting needs, but also provide you with various requisite value adding tools, such as an SSL certificate, Parallels Plesk Panel 12, Softaculous, Malware scanning, and much more. They have full scalability, load balancing, pre-defined templates, SAN storage, fault tolerance for high availability and many other features.