Web Hosting Service: Account Setup / Email on file

We will set-up your account after we have received payment. It will be necessary to provide government issued identification and possibly a scan of the credit card used for the purchase. If you fail to meet these requirements, the order may be considered fraudulent in nature and be denied.

It is customer's responsibility to provide us with an email address which is not @ the domain(s) you are signing up under. If there is ever an abuse issue or we need to contact you, the primary email address on file will be used for this purpose. It is your responsibility to ensure the email address on file is current or up to date at all times.

If you have a domain name registered with CP Web Hosting, it is your responsibility to ensure that the contact information for your domain account and your actual domain name(s) is correct and up-to-date. CPWebHosting is not responsible for a lapsed registration due to outdated contact information being associated with the domain.

If you need to verify or change this information, you should put a trouble ticket from the client area.

Providing false contact information of any kind may result in the termination of your account.

Web Hosting Service: Ownership

The credit card holder or owner of the PayPal e-mail address which is utilized for payment on the account is designated as the authorized owner of the account.

Web Hosting Service: Transfers

Our transfers team will make every effort to help you move your site to us. However, transfers are provided as a payable service, and we can not make guarantees regarding the availability, possibility, or time required to complete an account transfer. Each hosting company is configured differently, and some hosting platforms save data in an incompatible or proprietary format, which may make it extremely difficult if not impossible to migrate some or all account data. We will try our best, but in some cases we may be unable to assist you in a transfer of data from an old host. Customer may contact a member of the transfers department with specific details to receive a price quote.

Dedicated IP Address Allocation

Any dedicated IP order in addition to ones provided with a hosting package may be subject to IP Justification. Justification practices are subject to change to remain in conformity with policies of American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN). CP Web Hoting reserve the right to deny any dedicated IP request based on insufficient justification or current IP utilization.

Third Party Providers

All transactions with third party providers are solely between the visitor and the individual provider. CP Web Hosting is not the agent, representative, trustee or fiduciary of you or the third party provider in any transaction.

All discounts, promotions and special third party offers may be subject to additional restrictions and limitations by the third party provider. All transactions with third party providers are subject to the terms and conditions under which the provider agrees with you to provide the goods or services. You should confirm the terms of any purchase and/or use of goods or services with the specific provider with whom you are dealing.

We do not make any representations or warranties regarding, and are not liable for, the quality, availability, or timeliness of goods or services provided by a third-party provider. You undertake all transactions with these providers at your own risk. We do not warrant the accuracy or completeness of any information regarding third party providers.