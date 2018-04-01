Top Europe Hosting Companies on European Servers

SEO Hosting Europe

If most of the clients are in Europe region, then you may need to serve them with quick response time whenever they visit your website. If website’s content is hosted in Europe based servers, they can get better response time in Europe. A customer should select Europe web hosting carefully. Most clients are from Europe and have various benefits as well. Nowadays search engines consider site’s hosting location as a signal to serve search results. So if your site is hosted in UK or Europe servers, you will have chances of appearing on local search queries globally.

Nowadays, if you want to start your website on Europe based servers, then you will get multiple options to choose from. A number of popular website hosting providers’ focus on their operations in UK and Europe. Furthermore, they provide a variety of hosting plans with features and reliability. For additional features, a customer can upgrade company’s membership plans.

Domains and Sub-domains:

Europe hosting providers offer various plans including more than one free domain names. Apart from this, unlimited addon domains and subdomains are also provided by the company. Before choosing a web host ensures if there would be an extra charge for transfer a domain name from other hosting company.

Disk space and Bandwidth:

High bandwidth provides better ROI if you have a number of visitors’ on the other hand large disk space offers freedom to add whatever you require for your website. Through Europe, web hosts get affordable shared hosting plans along with unlimited disk space and bandwidth.

Control Panel

Industry leading and user-friendly cPanel makes easy hosting. Europe hosting providers control panel is well organized, and all options are easily accessible and clearly embedded. Furthermore, hosting providers offer control panel as a standard hosting cPanel and no doubt about its excellent features and simplicity.

Tracking Tools:

SEO tools are vital to increasing online visibility. It is necessary that hosting company you choose should include SEO tools in their hosting plan. Through SEO tools identify the target keywords and analyze the competition. It also helps in understanding the performance of your website with incoming traffic.

Cloud Hosting:

Mostly Europe hosting providers offer advanced cloud hosting. Cloud hosting gives better performance and maintains high uptime because a website is not dependent on a single server. Depend on a single server may go offline in case of an issue with the server. Besides this, with cloud hosting another server is deployed quickly to keep a website up.

Importance of Server Location

On websites targeting users from one country may be appropriate locate the server in that country. However, for websites which are targeted to the users around the world, server location may not appear very relevant because of the possibility of a set of a country target in Google Webmasters Tools and because of the existence of the so-called CDNs. In addition, if the website is in several languages and has a worldwide audience, it is very important to set geotargeting for each subdomain, domain, & subdirectory.

Server Quality

While changing to a new host, you need to consider the quality of their servers. This is related to not only the physical qualities but also about how they manage their servers as well. If the host has a practice of crowding their servers with many sites and you are on a shared server plan, then your site’s performance will definitely be affected.

Google considers the page loading speed when it comes to rankings. And if your page takes more than 2 seconds to load, Google will drop its rankings. While changing web hosts, you will need to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the new host carefully. Popular hosts do not always mean that they will provide quality services.

Hosting Plans

If you are changing to a new website host and considering a new hosting plan, then this could also affect your site’s SEO. Hosting plans also affect website performance. If you move up in a hosting plan, then there is a good chance that the move will affect your site positively but then, it depends on which host you choose.

Changing Country Effect On SEO Web Hosting

Choosing a server location is one of the first decisions to make before launching a website project. Changing the web host location can affect your website in several different ways. One of the main is SEO and your site’s search engine listing position. Although there are many belief that location changes have a minimal effect on a site’s SEO rankings, however, there are several points that show how the effects can be significant.