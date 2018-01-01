Web Development

Web development is an expansive term for the work involved in developing a website for the Internet (World Wide Web) or an intranet (a private network).Web Development deals with the coding section while the designing part is the field area of Web Designing. Web Designing partially overlaps web engineering in the wider range of Web Development.

Web Hosting

In our routine life when we are generally on the internet we open the website By typing its address in the browsers address bar we can fetch it from that computer where it is residing to ours computer. Similarly ours website placed on a computer somewhere too.Thus, to visualize our website on the internet is termed as Web Hosting. The Web Hosting Service is the most widespread service. Web Hosting Service is more advantageous because it is outsourced, meaning that the physical location of the web server does not reside at the consumer’s premises.

When the concept of both the terms i.e. Web Development And Web Hosting are combined then the concept of Web Development Hosting arises.The inclusion of programming languages in the activity of web hosting is termed as Web Development Hosting. Web Development Hosting exhibit attention to details and specialization.The providence of languages like Ruby on Rails, PHP5, and MySQL is the identity of such a type of hosting.It requires much more functionality.The involvement of developer gives the requirement of more advanced and highly sophisticated technology to this type of hosting.Web Development Hosting provide fully managed, dedicated plans with advanced security, WHM control panel access, system monitoring and ongoing software updates.This hosting application is designed to be secure, reliable and accessible.It provide dedicated monitoring and security to maximize uptime 24/7.Due to evolution of scripting languages and web standards it keeps our technology up to date.

Web development provide developer friendly environment. The web development Hosting environment is designed in such away so as to keep the applications running optimally. When it comes to Hosting, technical problems can occur anytime. Subsequently, responsive tech support is critical and reps should be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist the user which is the feature of Web Development Hosting. The “high touch” services of this hosting assist the customer services with software installation, configuration and performance tuning.The data centers are built to be flexible enough to handle nearly any coding language for the projects.

The web hosting options offered by Web Development Hosting are

Cheap shared hosting for the up-and-coming developer.

Business hosting for developers and industrialists.

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting for the web developer who requires affordable flexibility and power.

Managed servers for the enterprise developer who needs full control without the pure maintenance concerns.

Flexible Developer Hosting which is designed to perform.

Advantages Of Web Development Hosting

The advantages of Web Development Hosting are

It is capable to set up secure server.

It provide industrial strength web service provision .

It ensure the availability of a ”virtual server” with an associated Internet domain to each user of the service .

It advertise the innovative business ideas and preferences on internet .

Closely monitored server security with security patches maintained

It makes site-specific search engine available.

Customers get an easy access to Internet for seeking valuable information related to different aspects such as tourism, secure banks etc.

Disadvantages Of Web development hosting

The disadvantages of Web Development Hosting are

Web Development Hosting is expensive due to Virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

There is no appropriate allocation of resources which may cause problems down the line if a particular site uses its resources at peak levels.

Thus,Web development Hosting is the sign of new technology and development which ensures the usage of programming languages with the involvement of high techno-features and a great deal of specialization.