Virtual dedicated hosting:

Virtualization technology is the technology to convert one physical server into multiple virtual machines by using virtualization software. Each virtual server can run on its own operating system and each server can be rebooted independently. There is no physical partition, but virtual or software partition. Each user is given more privacy and security and gets advantages of dedicated hosting but at low prices.

Some related facts:

There are some facts given below:

VPS executes like an isolated stand-alone server:

Each VPS can have its own processes, IP addresses, port numbers, tables, own versions of system configuration files, system libraries. Multiple versions of Linux can reside on the same physical server.

Quality of Service:

Each VPS has some standard and uniqueness which includes CPU disk space, Guarantees on disk I/O, network I/O, Memory-user and Kernel.

VPS is not a Virtual Machine:

VPS runs only on the same OS as root OS. It gives 100 times better efficiency and some dynamic changes for traffic control.

Mass Management:

A user can create his own application and OS templates. All applications can be grouped together for the updates to specific systems. It improves system uptime and security.

Features and benefits:

There are numerous benefits of VPS which are as follows:

Zero Worries: With VPS, a user need not to worry about speed, updates, performance, infrastructure as well as a backup as the maintenance of the server is done by VPS itself. Safety: User get own IP address and mail server in VPS hosting that prevents from bounced emails due to spamming activities. Isolation: With the use of own resources and OS, one user is completely isolated from other users. Cost-effectiveness: It provides freedom to a user associated with owning his machine like a dedicated server at considerably low prices. Scalability and Customization: Data is hosted on scalable servers so that user can customize with website traffic.

Limitations:

The only limitation is that user gets lesser resources than a dedicated server. A user may be getting his own portion of the server hardware but resources are less as compared with dedicated hosting.

Who should move to VPS?

Moving to VPS is based on following criteria:

There is high website traffic and therefore speed is needed. Full or semi-managed hosting support is there. There are advanced security features, monitoring, and backups. If a user needs to create individual accounts for its customer than VPS has the ability to manage client hosting needs. It fulfills the online SEO aspects of a website by fast loading pages, dedicated IPs, and private name servers.

Virtual Dedicated Server runs in groups in a virtual environment. A user has full control over the hosted website. In this hosting CPU and RAM are virtualized. To use this hosting one should have the technical knowledge to manage the server on which website is hosting.