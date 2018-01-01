Family security is utmost important. In this new technology era where IOTs are household necessity linked with wireless networks, the Internet safety and security is of prime concern. Even there are families where we can find multiple Internet connections. Each mobile with a separate data plan, dongles, and hotspots for laptops, computer and gaming devices and apart from that a broadband connection. Each network needs tools for the safe and secure Internet.

Planning a strategy to Secure Home Network

Check Updates

Prepare a list of devices which connect to the Internet. Check the firmware installed on them, and look for updates. Ensure that each device must have a latest operating system, browser, apps, and security software.

Parental check

Almost all parents are possessive and want to provide extra care to their kids. No parent would like that its children deliberately or inadvertently access bad parts of the Internet. Hence without bringing in the knowledge of their children want to block, guard and control the content coming to their child.

Programs like Google Junior, KidRex, Koala Safe are available to assist concerned parents and provide an effective solution at a cheaper cost. These programs limit the searches and exclude the sites containing blocked keywords.