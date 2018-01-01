SiteGeek Association with Hosting Industry A Potent Force

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on SiteGeek Association

SiteGeek Association

SiteGeek emerging as Hosting Industry associated Institutions

Public opinion a potent force – SiteGeek Association

Hosting industry recognizes public opinion as a potent force and has changed the entire industry. Forums, Question, and Answers, Reviews, Ratings, and comments have provided the much-cherished right to freedom of expression.

Increasing complexities of Hosting Industry – SiteGeek Association

Hosting industry is becoming more and more complex, a lot of other institutions are emerging and interacting with the elements associated with companies, visitors, and customers.

Hosting companies pay greater attention to associated institutions like SiteGeek.com, provide full acceptance and co-operation.

Public Attitude – SiteGeek Association

Sitegeek has been successful in understating and generating public attitude. Companies generate profits when they have a positive public opinion with them. It becomes a key consideration point to shape policies, which cater to the needs of hosting viewers.

SiteGeek is in a continuous process of 2-way communication with viewers of its website, understating their needs and calculating perceptions on the basis of various metrics. Overall site geek is focusing on understanding the psychology of Hosting industry customers.

SiteGeek has been very professional in building relations with industry public. Review and ratings are the principle application, role, and process of SiteGeek. For the same analysts, researchers and programmers are giving their best for its effective management.

Role – SiteGeek Association

The site geek role can be summarized in 5 points:

Understanding changing nature, the scope of hosting industry and generating its ethics. Highlighting various activities allowed or disallowed as a hosting customer, on the basis of ethical standards provided by various agencies. Working on various functions and principles of an industry. Studying various programmes, plans, and policies. Discussion on Abuse policy of companies, although, primarily, all the hosting companies do have the same policy, it also depends on the land rules where the company exists. Researching on growth and development of industry in various developed and developing countries. Focusing on the challenges posed by the changing environment of those countries. Educating and bringing awareness with the development and policies framed by various government bodies for the growth of an industry. Differentiating and analyzing the strategies of various hosting companies, their advertising plans, and coupons offered, cost cutting and resource increment. Map out the limitations on various plans offered. Identifying the hosting customers in various sectors of hosting like adult hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting, WordPress hosting, Joomla hosting, Drupal hosting and VPS Hosting. Creating awareness of the tools for website development like e-commerce, CRM’s(Customer relationship management) and CMS (content management system).

Institutions like Sitegeek are serving as a catalyst for bringing the change in the Hosting industry. They do provide the appropriate tools for persuading and motivating the hosting customers in the development tasks of strategies and needs required in hosting providers. They have brought the strategic communication and mutual understanding between customers and companies.