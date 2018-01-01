Well Known CRM Programs

CRM, or customer relationship management, can be defined simply as a strategy that focuses on how you interact with your customers. But there's much more to it than that. And to put your CRM strategy into action, you'll need software tools that track the responses and actions of customers, employees and others involved in your business relationships.

In this article we will go through some popular CRM software programs:

Vtiger Hosting: This is an open source and free software solution for customer relationship management. It is a highly versatile program that can be personalized to meet the specific needs of an organization through the several configuration options provided in the program. Its capabilities include inventory management, sales force automation, marketing automation, customer service, and much more. Sugar CRM Hosting: This open source program assists your organization to track all customer contacts and concentrate on the market segments that yield maximum profit, thus increasing sales. It will also assist in automating marketing campaigns and increasing customer support to generate useful reports. CiviCRM Hosting: This freeware integrates into Drupal and Joomla directly. It is designed especially for non-government, advocacy, and non-profit organizations. It is packed with resources that can be used by organizations to keep a track of all connections made by them with their constituents.

CRM hosting is vital for all businesses that wish to concentrate on the most lucrative market sectors, and are keen on knowing more about their customers. It is the most preferred choice amongst large communities, and webmasters that maintain portals as well as user groups.

Sure thing, the demand isn't as high as what you see in shared hosting, VPS, and even managed hosting segments, but you can get bulk orders from just couple of big clients.

As a host, if you've never thought about offering CRM hosting to your customers, then you're definitely missing out on something really big. There is a massive customer-base in the market that is looking out for CRM hosting, and e-mail hosting at the moment, and you can easily grab plenty of new customers by including CRM hosting in your portfolio too.

You may even want to consider niche segments in the hosting market such as file hosting, VM hosting, and Green hosting to make your presence felt. If you try your luck with shared hosting, or by simply reselling hosting space, then the chances are high that you'd never make it big in this competitive market!